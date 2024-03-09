India vs England, 5th Test Day 3 Live Score: Ben Stoke departs for 2, England 5 down

Follow live score and latest updates from India vs England 5th Test Day 3 here.

On the second day of the fifth and final test against England, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both achieved their second centuries of the series, leading India to a significant first innings advantage. With strong performances from all of India's top five batters, including newcomer Devdutt Padikkal, the hosts reached an impressive 473-8, establishing a lead of 255 runs. Despite Ben Stokes taking a wicket after eight months and James Anderson nearing his 700th test wicket, India, who already held a 3-1 series lead, seemed to be firmly in control.

Padikkal's impressive 65 was highlighted by a six off Bashir to reach his fifty before the off-spinner took three quick wickets, dismissing Sarfaraz Khan, Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel. Bashir finished with figures of 4-170. Tom Hartley then removed Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in rapid succession. The unbeaten partnership of 45 runs between Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah for the ninth wicket will continue on Saturday, with the aim of pushing India's total beyond the 500-run mark.