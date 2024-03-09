India vs England, 5th Test Day 3 Live Score: Ben Stoke departs for 2, England 5 down

Cricket
On the second day of the fifth and final test against England, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both achieved their second centuries of the series, leading India to a significant first innings advantage. With strong performances from all of India's top five batters, including newcomer Devdutt Padikkal, the hosts reached an impressive 473-8, establishing a lead of 255 runs. Despite Ben Stokes taking a wicket after eight months and James Anderson nearing his 700th test wicket, India, who already held a 3-1 series lead, seemed to be firmly in control.
Padikkal's impressive 65 was highlighted by a six off Bashir to reach his fifty before the off-spinner took three quick wickets, dismissing Sarfaraz Khan, Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel. Bashir finished with figures of 4-170. Tom Hartley then removed Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in rapid succession. The unbeaten partnership of 45 runs between Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah for the ninth wicket will continue on Saturday, with the aim of pushing India's total beyond the 500-run mark.
Out! Bairstow has been dismissed LBW! England decides to review the decision. Kuldeep Yadav produces significant turn, catching Bairstow on the pads as he attempts to defend from the back foot. The umpire's decision stands, confirming the ball would have hit the stumps
Ashwin continues his delivery, pitching it full on the stumps. Root expertly turns the ball to fine leg, securing a single run. Suddenly, a wicket falls! The delivery was not as full as expected, causing Pope to attempt a sweep shot. Unfortunately, he top edges the ball, resulting in Jaiswal making a successful catch.
R Ashwin is bowling from the other end. Duckett starts off with a double on the first ball, but his attempt at a sweep on the second ball is mistimed. Unfortunately, Duckett is bowled out. The left-hander came down the track aiming for a big shot, but he misses and the ball smashes into the stumps.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Captain Rohit Sharma will not be taking the field on Day 3 of the match due to a stiff back.
A compelling appeal was made against Bumrah by Bashir, with the possibility of a close call as his foot appeared to be on the line. This crucial moment could potentially mark the end of India's innings. The third umpire reviewed the decision and confirmed it - India is all out, and Bashir achieves his five-wicket haul.
Jasprit Bumrah is at the strike, with Shoaib Bashir opening the day for England. Bumrah defends the first ball and quickly takes a single. Kuldeep, after defending three balls, also manages to take a single on the fifth ball of the over.
Team India had an outstanding performance with the bat on Day 2 of the match against England. After dismissing England for 218 runs, India took control of the game by scoring an impressive 473/8 by the end of Day 2. The partnership between Kuldeep Yadav (27*) and Jasprit Bumrah (19*) has been crucial, as they remain unbeaten at the crease for India.