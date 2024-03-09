Twitter
India vs England, 5th Test Day 3 Live Score: Ben Stoke departs for 2, England 5 down

Follow live score and latest updates from India vs England 5th Test Day 3 here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

India vs England, 5th Test Day 3
On the second day of the fifth and final test against England, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both achieved their second centuries of the series, leading India to a significant first innings advantage. With strong performances from all of India's top five batters, including newcomer Devdutt Padikkal, the hosts reached an impressive 473-8, establishing a lead of 255 runs. Despite Ben Stokes taking a wicket after eight months and James Anderson nearing his 700th test wicket, India, who already held a 3-1 series lead, seemed to be firmly in control.

Padikkal's impressive 65 was highlighted by a six off Bashir to reach his fifty before the off-spinner took three quick wickets, dismissing Sarfaraz Khan, Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel. Bashir finished with figures of 4-170. Tom Hartley then removed Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in rapid succession. The unbeaten partnership of 45 runs between Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah for the ninth wicket will continue on Saturday, with the aim of pushing India's total beyond the 500-run mark.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 11:16 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: ENG 103/5 at Lunch

    Ashwin managed to break through Stokes' defense on the last ball before lunch, resulting in a wicket.  

  • 09 Mar 2024, 11:07 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: ENG 94/4 in 18 overs

    Out! Bairstow has been dismissed LBW! England decides to review the decision. Kuldeep Yadav produces significant turn, catching Bairstow on the pads as he attempts to defend from the back foot. The umpire's decision stands, confirming the ball would have hit the stumps

  • 09 Mar 2024, 10:51 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: ENG 70/3 in 14 overs

    Bairstow hits a powerful shot straight down the ground for a six! He follows it up with another six in the same direction, this time more of a slog sweep.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 10:29 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: ENG 41/3 in 10 overs

    Ashwin continues his delivery, pitching it full on the stumps. Root expertly turns the ball to fine leg, securing a single run. Suddenly, a wicket falls! The delivery was not as full as expected, causing Pope to attempt a sweep shot. Unfortunately, he top edges the ball, resulting in Jaiswal making a successful catch.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 10:14 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: ENG 23/2 in 6 overs

    Crawley has been dismissed for a 16-ball duck. He attempted to defend on the front foot but ended up getting a thick inside edge straight to leg gully. Sarfaraz took a good catch to send Crawley back to the pavilion.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 10:06 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: ENG 2/1 in 2 overs

    R Ashwin is bowling from the other end. Duckett starts off with a double on the first ball, but his attempt at a sweep on the second ball is mistimed. Unfortunately, Duckett is bowled out. The left-hander came down the track aiming for a big shot, but he misses and the ball smashes into the stumps.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 10:05 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: ENG 0/0 in 1 over

    The England openers have taken the field, with Jasprit Bumrah set to start the proceedings against Zak Crawley. Bumrah delivers a maiden over to kick off the match.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 10:01 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score:

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Captain Rohit Sharma will not be taking the field on Day 3 of the match due to a stiff back.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 09:47 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: IND 477

    A compelling appeal was made against Bumrah by Bashir, with the possibility of a close call as his foot appeared to be on the line. This crucial moment could potentially mark the end of India's innings. The third umpire reviewed the decision and confirmed it - India is all out, and Bashir achieves his five-wicket haul.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 09:38 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: IND 477/9 in 124 overs

    OUT!! Anderson achieves his 700th Test wicket!!! Kuldeep attempts to defend on the off side, but instead edges the ball straight to the keeper. England makes an early breakthrough in the day.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 09:14 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: IND 475/8 in 121 overs

    Jasprit Bumrah is at the strike, with Shoaib Bashir opening the day for England. Bumrah defends the first ball and quickly takes a single. Kuldeep, after defending three balls, also manages to take a single on the fifth ball of the over.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 09:13 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: 

    Team India had an outstanding performance with the bat on Day 2 of the match against England. After dismissing England for 218 runs, India took control of the game by scoring an impressive 473/8 by the end of Day 2. The partnership between Kuldeep Yadav (27*) and Jasprit Bumrah (19*) has been crucial, as they remain unbeaten at the crease for India.

  • 09 Mar 2024, 09:13 AM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the 5th Test between India and England. Stay tuned for live score and latest updates.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
