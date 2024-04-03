Twitter
Cricket

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings eye second win of the season as they face GT

Follow live score from match 17 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and PBKS here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score
The Gujarat Titans are set to face off against the Punjab Kings on April 4th in the 17th match of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will mark the fourth match for both teams in the current season of IPL 2024. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 am IST.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) currently hold 4 points from three matches with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.738, placing them in fifth position on the points table. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have accumulated two points from four matches, boasting an NRR of -0.337 and securing the 8th position on the points table of IPL 2014.

  03 Apr 2024, 10:20 PM

    GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Head-to-head stats

    The Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have faced off in three IPL matches to date. Gujarat currently holds the advantage over Punjab, having won two matches compared to Punjab's one victory. The Gujarat Titans' highest total against the Punjab Kings stands at 190, while Punjab's highest score against the Gujarat Titans is 189.

  03 Apr 2024, 10:08 PM

    GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

  03 Apr 2024, 10:08 PM

    GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

