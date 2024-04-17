Twitter
Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 83000000000 investment in this company, raises stake to...

Chennai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi predicts BJP tally in upcoming polls, says it will be limited to...

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as star pacer rejoins team, check details

Meet daughter of IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam, grandfather also worked as IPS, her husband is posted as...

GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Abhinav Manohar departs for 8, GT five down

Follow live score from match 32 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and DC here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 08:25 PM IST

In the next IPL 2024 match, Gujarat Titans will play against Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans are currently sixth on the points table, having won three out of six matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, stand ninth with two wins from six games. In their recent matches, Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets, led by Shubman Gill's 72 runs.

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets, with Jake Fraser-McGurk scoring 55 and Rishabh Pant adding 41 runs.

So far, these teams have faced each other thrice in the IPL, with Gujarat Titans winning two matches and Delhi Capitals winning one.

 

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 17 Apr 2024, 08:18 PM

    GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 39/4 in 7 overs

    The pace attack continues, and Delhi has used only three bowlers and has been successful with the slowness of the pitch helping the bowlers. Rahul Tewatia gets off the mark with a boundary through the covers. 

  • 17 Apr 2024, 07:50 PM

    GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 23/1 in 3 overs

    Sai Sudharsan opens his account with a single towards the cover. After losing Gill, Gujarat is playing carefully. Yet, Sudharsan shines with two impressive boundaries, especially the one through covers was outstanding.

  • 17 Apr 2024, 07:49 PM

    GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 12/1 in 2 overs

    Ishant Sharma into the attack, and the new ball is moving a bit, but Delhi needs to remove Gill early. The timing has been great, and the placement is brilliant. A flash through the covers, and there is no stopping the ball from running down the boundary. However, Ishant strikes, as this time Gill hits straight to the fielder at extra cover, with Prithvi Shaw taking a clean catch. 

  • 17 Apr 2024, 07:09 PM

    GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 6/0 in 1 over

    Khaleel Ahmed starts off well and there is a hint of movement as a length delivery beats Wriddhiman Saha. Gill is off the mark with a glorious flick through the mid-wicket. Class from Gill! 

  • 17 Apr 2024, 07:05 PM

    GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Teams

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

  • 17 Apr 2024, 07:02 PM

    GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss

    Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bowl first

    Shubman Gill - We would have bowled first as well, looks like a good wicket, last night there was no dew, hopefully it'll stay the same today. We have been playing some good cricket even in the matches that we lost, just couldn't nail the big moments. Magnificent stadium, we'll get some excellent support. Three changes for us. Saha is back, so is Miller and Warrier makes his debut for us, he replaces Umesh Yadav

    Rishabh Pant - We'll bowl first. It's an unknown wicket, our batting is strong and we would want to chase, there could be some dew in the second innings as well. We'll have to play good cricket, just taking one match at a time. Death bowling has been a little concern, but at the same time, the bowlers are getting better with every match. We're looking at gaining some momentum. We're playing almost the same team - David Warner is sitting out, Sumit Kyumar is back

  • 17 Apr 2024, 05:04 PM

    GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Recent form

    Gujarat Titans - WLLWL

    Delhi Capitals - WLLWL

  • 16 Apr 2024, 10:10 PM

    GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

  • 16 Apr 2024, 10:08 PM

    GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

