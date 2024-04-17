GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Abhinav Manohar departs for 8, GT five down

Cricket
Follow live score from match 32 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and DC here.
In the next IPL 2024 match, Gujarat Titans will play against Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.
Gujarat Titans are currently sixth on the points table, having won three out of six matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, stand ninth with two wins from six games. In their recent matches, Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets, led by Shubman Gill's 72 runs.
Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets, with Jake Fraser-McGurk scoring 55 and Rishabh Pant adding 41 runs.
So far, these teams have faced each other thrice in the IPL, with Gujarat Titans winning two matches and Delhi Capitals winning one.
Ishant Sharma into the attack, and the new ball is moving a bit, but Delhi needs to remove Gill early. The timing has been great, and the placement is brilliant. A flash through the covers, and there is no stopping the ball from running down the boundary. However, Ishant strikes, as this time Gill hits straight to the fielder at extra cover, with Prithvi Shaw taking a clean catch.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bowl first
Shubman Gill - We would have bowled first as well, looks like a good wicket, last night there was no dew, hopefully it'll stay the same today. We have been playing some good cricket even in the matches that we lost, just couldn't nail the big moments. Magnificent stadium, we'll get some excellent support. Three changes for us. Saha is back, so is Miller and Warrier makes his debut for us, he replaces Umesh Yadav
Rishabh Pant - We'll bowl first. It's an unknown wicket, our batting is strong and we would want to chase, there could be some dew in the second innings as well. We'll have to play good cricket, just taking one match at a time. Death bowling has been a little concern, but at the same time, the bowlers are getting better with every match. We're looking at gaining some momentum. We're playing almost the same team - David Warner is sitting out, Sumit Kyumar is back
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra