GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Abhinav Manohar departs for 8, GT five down

Follow live score from match 32 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and DC here.

In the next IPL 2024 match, Gujarat Titans will play against Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans are currently sixth on the points table, having won three out of six matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, stand ninth with two wins from six games. In their recent matches, Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets, led by Shubman Gill's 72 runs.

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets, with Jake Fraser-McGurk scoring 55 and Rishabh Pant adding 41 runs.

So far, these teams have faced each other thrice in the IPL, with Gujarat Titans winning two matches and Delhi Capitals winning one.