World’s richest man to open store in Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious Jio World Plaza mall, rent per month is…

According to Forbes, LV owner Bernard Arnault is the richest person in the world with a net worth oif USD 211 billion (approximately Rs 17.55 lakh crore).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail, which is managed by Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is now the leading retail company in India and Mukesh Ambani is taking several steps to strengthen the company’s dominance on a global scale. Jio World Plaza, which is a high-end mall at the Jio World Centre at BKC, Mumbai, is also part of Ambani’s plan to expand his footprints across the globe. It is to be noted that many international brands have already leased stores in Jio World Plaza, including leading luxury fashion brand owned by world’s richest man Bernard Arnault.

According to Forbes, Arnault is the richest person in the world with a net worth oif USD 211 billion (approximately Rs 17.55 lakh crore). On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani, who is Asia’s richest man, is the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $83.4 billion (approximately Rs 6.9 lakh crore). Arnault is the CEO and Chairman of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH). The France-based firm specializes in luxury goods. The premium brands LVMH’s portfolio boasts of include Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Dior, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, and Bulgari, amongst many others.

Louis Vuitton is set to open anither store in India and the company has leased four units totalling 7,365 sq ft for its new store in Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious mall Jio World Plaza. The new store will be LV’s biggest in India and the company would pay Rs 40.50 lakh as monthly rent to Mukesh Ambani. Louis Vuitton currently has three stores in India — at the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower in Mumbai, UB City in Bangalore, and DLF Emporio in New Delhi.

According to Mint, Christian Dior has leased two stores in Jio World Plaza for a monthly rent of Rs 21.56 lakh and these stores will be on the ground floor of Mukesh Ambani’s multi-crore mall.

 

