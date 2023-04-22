Who is Ankiti Bose, math graduate who built Rs 7950 crore firm? Here's why she sued investor for Rs 820 crore

Ankiti Bose completed her schooling from Mumbai's Cambridge School. (File)

Ankiti Bose, the co-founder of Singapore-based Zilingo, has sued angel investor Mahesh Murthy over his article on the topic of frauds in the Indian startup ecosystem. The writer had been a managing partner in a company that provides seed funds to startups in India. The businesswoman filed the suit on April 20. She has sought an injunction to restrain Murthy from publishing any defamatory content against her, reported ET. In his article, Murthy listed Zilingo among startups that were in the news over accusations of fraud. Bose said the piece was part of a malicious media campaign launched to ruin her reputation. She said the allegations were fictitious and there was not a shred of evidence against him, reported the newspaper. Who is Ankiti Bose?

Ankiti Bose, 31, is the co-founder of e-commerce startup, Zilingo. The company was formed in 2015 along with Dhruv Kapoor. The company connects wholesale buyers with sellers. In 2019, they featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list. They had secured 226 million dollars funding at a valuation of 970 million dollars (Rs 7957 crore).

Bose completed her schooling from Mumbai's Cambridge School.She studied mathematics and economics from Mumbai's St Xavier's College. She started her career as an employee at McKinsey & Company and Sequoia Capital. She was on a trip when she noticed that Southeast Asia's fashion market's retailers couldn't finance, scale-up or take their businesses online. This is why they were lagging behind compared with their global counterparts. She left her high-paying job to open her startup, at the age of 23. She moved to Singapore the next year. In 2019, they received a valuation of 970 million dollars.

She ran a programme for the women of Indonesia that trained them in the art of creating clothing. They also set up training programmes to make and support new leaders across the country.

Last year, she resigned from the directorships of the company and its subsidiaries. Earlier, she was suspended by the company over alleged financial irregularities. She had called her suspension a witch hunt.

“Over the past few months, despite my many requests, the Zilingo board has failed to show me any report (issued by Kroll or Deloitte) which pertained to any investigation into the company or into my alleged misconduct, and why or how these were used to terminate my position as CEO,” she had written on Instagram.