WhatsApp may change method of sharing photos, videos - Read to know more

As per reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is yet to change the method of photos and videos sharing.

WABetaInfo claims that the new beta update for Android devices gives hints about the change in sharing photos and videos on WhatsApp.

As per former reports by WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned platform is working to add two-step verification to its desktop app and web version.

This two-step verification feature will go live in a future update. As per a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the two-step verification feature can be easily enabled or disabled on both web and desktop version.

As stated by WABetaInfo, “It will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. This is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN. You can restore it by requesting a reset link, but if you are temporarily unable to log into your mail account”.

This feature of two-step verification is currently available on the mobile app version where a personal PIN should be entered to register your phone number on the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly exploring the feature to allow users to migrate chats from the Android device to an iPhone.

Notably, the Centre has also launched a WhatsApp service to make the access of Covid-19 vaccination certificate easier. In this service, you have to just save a helpline number in your phone and you will receive your vaccine following easy instructions in a minute.