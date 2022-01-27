Viral: Man asks clever question to WhatsApp scammer pretending to be his stepdaughter, saves Rs 91000

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications, not only for personal use but also for the purpose of business. This is one of the reasons why WhatsApp is prone to scams with crooks stealing your personal information and wiping out your bank balance in a matter of minutes.

WhatsApp also advises all its users to be wary of cybercriminals and protect themselves. A little smartness goes a long way while dealing with scammers.

One example of this is a recent incident where a man saved £900 (Rs 91,000) by asking the scammer just one thoughtful question. A man, identified as Michael Griffiths, received a few texts from someone for cash while posing as his stepdaughter.

While conversing with the scammer, Michael asked one smart question which forced the scammer to leave the chat. The chat started with the hacker posing as Sophie, Michael's stepdaughter, saying she misplaced her phone and was using ad 'old number'.

'Sophie' then asked Michael for £900 but he said that he can only transfer £400. Amid all this, Michael asked a question to 'Sophie', "What’s your middle name Soph?"

When the scammer replied 'why?', Michael then said, "So I know it’s you Soph."

As soon as Michael sent this message, 'Sophie' stopped replying to the messages. The conversation went viral after it was shared on social media by Michael's stepson.

Michael is now determined to raise awareness regarding WhatsApp scams so others don't fall into such traps.