Twitter laid off employees awaiting severance pay, Elon Musk hasn’t responded yet

After 60 days of layoffs, terminated employees have not yet received information about extra severance or the continuance of their health insurance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

Elon Musk after taking charge of Twitter, the microblogging platform laid off nearly 170 employees across all offices in India and are now waiting for their severance pay which is leading to legal trouble for Twitter CEO Elon Musk. 

Musk guaranteed severance pay for affected employees after laying off thousands of workers in November 2022. According to Bloomberg, the head of Twitter has still not given any information about severance pay to the affected employees, those fired worldwide. 

A recent Twitter employee who was fired off in early November stated that he still hadn't gotten the severance notice on the microblogging site. Sam Stryker, who worked in Twitter's social media division, shared Musk's tweet regarding providing severance pay to those who were laid off.

He tweeted, “I was laid off 2 months ago with thousands of coworkers and I’ve never even seen a severance letter, let alone been offered severance.”

"No one has gotten any severance pay," said Liss-Riordan. The Boston-based labour lawyer has brought various federal class-action lawsuits, private arbitration proceedings, and US labour board complaints in relation to the mass layoffs, alleging a combination of retaliation, discrimination, and failure to give due notice and pay.

Musk tweeted at the time that everyone “was offered 3 months of severance".

Contrary to Twitter's Elon Musk, Meta's Zuckerberg provided significant clarification on November 9 when announcing layoffs and outlining what will happen to employees once they leave the company.

By the end of this month, impacted employees in India are still hoping to hear something about severance. There is currently no official information available on the matter from the company. Musk has likewise been quiet about the subject thus far.

In order to achieve economies of scale and make the $44 billion acquisition viable, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk also ordered a global staff cut, which included layoffs. Just before the layoffs were announced, Musk took over the business and fired Parag Agrawal, the CFO, and a number of other top executives.

