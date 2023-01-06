Search icon
Amazon India to layoff 1000 employees out of 1 lakh staff: Reports

Amazon has announced the elimination of almost 18,000 positions globally due to the deteriorating economic climate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

E-commerce company Amazon plans to lay off around 1,000 employees in India as part of its biggest retrenchment exercise across the globe, according to sources.

The company has announced the elimination of over 18,000 roles across the globe due to uncertain economic conditions.

"The decision to eliminate 18,000 job roles across the globe will impact about 1,000 employees in India," the source said.

Another source said Amazon has 1 lakh employees in India and the decision will impact 1 per cent of staff in the country.

When contacted, an Amazon India spokesperson did not offer any comment but shared the blog link of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy where he has informed the company's decision to eliminate 18,000 roles across the globe.

"Between the reductions, we made in November and the ones we're sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organisations," Jassy said.

As of December 31, 2021, Amazon employed approximately 16,08,000 full-time and part-time staff.

In November, Amazon decided to eliminate a number of positions across devices and books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in its people, experience, and technology (PXT) organisation. 

