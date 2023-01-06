German travel vlogger Christian Beyzmann abuses Indian street vendors; video goes viral

German Instagram influencer and YouTuber Christian Betzmann criticised Indian street vendors in an Instagram video after their loud voices irritated him. However, he removed the tweet after receiving criticism from users on social media in India and other countries.

The YouTuber uploaded a video of some street vendors in front of his Airbnb. Additionally, he used derogatory language to describe the widespread street vendors in India.

Despite being taken down from Instagram, the influencer's post is still available on Reddit.

“How is this not banned? Everyday 20 dudes screaming in front of my Airbnb ever day to sell their s***. I should buy all his pineapples and shove it up his a**. B***h,” Betzmann made a statement in an Instagram Story that has since been deleted received a tonne of negative attention online.

Several Reddit users criticised Betzmann for his disparaging statements and pointed out that street vendors are a common sight in India.

The influencer's social media presence makes it clear that he has travelled extensively around India and that many of his videos were filmed with locals.

"This made me so angry! This influencer will have no qualms about filming the same people to show "culture," but is complaining about people's right to livelihood. "I wish we would stop swooning over these travel vloggers and not give them clout," wrote one user.

A Reddit user wrote, “I am aware the hawkers can be annoying but let’s not forget they also make it convenient for people who cannot go all the way to markets for reasons best known to them. Some things are best left off social media. Especially with that language. Let’s go to India for billion views and curse at the same time.”

Betzmann was accused of hypocrisy by a Reddit user who claimed that vloggers like him would have no problem recording the same street vendors to showcase India's culture but would complain about people's right to a living.