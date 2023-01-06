Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

German travel vlogger Christian Beyzmann abuses Indian street vendors; video goes viral

Angry with Betzmann, Indian users on social media attempted to explain to him what street vendors meant in an Indian context.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

German travel vlogger Christian Beyzmann abuses Indian street vendors; video goes viral
German travel vlogger Christian Beyzmann abuses Indian street vendors; video goes viral

German Instagram influencer and YouTuber Christian Betzmann criticised Indian street vendors in an Instagram video after their loud voices irritated him. However, he removed the tweet after receiving criticism from users on social media in India and other countries.

The YouTuber uploaded a video of some street vendors in front of his Airbnb. Additionally, he used derogatory language to describe the widespread street vendors in India.

Despite being taken down from Instagram, the influencer's post is still available on Reddit.

“How is this not banned? Everyday 20 dudes screaming in front of my Airbnb ever day to sell their s***. I should buy all his pineapples and shove it up his a**. B***h,” Betzmann made a statement in an Instagram Story that has since been deleted received a tonne of negative attention online.

(Also Read: Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police arrests seventh accused Ankush; video surfaced)

Several Reddit users criticised Betzmann for his disparaging statements and pointed out that street vendors are a common sight in India.

The influencer's social media presence makes it clear that he has travelled extensively around India and that many of his videos were filmed with locals.

"This made me so angry! This influencer will have no qualms about filming the same people to show "culture," but is complaining about people's right to livelihood. "I wish we would stop swooning over these travel vloggers and not give them clout," wrote one user.

A Reddit user wrote, “I am aware the hawkers can be annoying but let’s not forget they also make it convenient for people who cannot go all the way to markets for reasons best known to them. Some things are best left off social media. Especially with that language. Let’s go to India for billion views and curse at the same time.”

(Also Read: Amazon India to layoff 1000 employees out of 1 lakh staff: Reports)

Betzmann was accused of hypocrisy by a Reddit user who claimed that vloggers like him would have no problem recording the same street vendors to showcase India's culture but would complain about people's right to a living. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot hidden rabbit in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.