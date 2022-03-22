Top 10 countries with the highest gold reserves, know where India stands

Gold reserves are a very important asset for the boost up of any country's economy and is particularly helpful during economic crisis. A country that exports gold or has access to gold reserves will see an increase in the strength of its currency when gold prices increase.

This actually increases the value of the country's total exports. In other words, an increase in the price of gold can create a trade surplus or help offset a trade deficit. On the other hand, countries that are large importers of gold will inevitably end up having a weaker currency when the price of gold rises.

Let us know that according to the research done by GoldHub, which are the top-10 countries with the highest gold reserves.

Read | Buy gold at cheaper rates through THIS government scheme - Check details

The US ranks first in this list with 8,133.47 tonnes of gold reserves. Germany has 3,359.09 tonnes of gold reserves which has helped it to secure the second spot in terms of gold reserves. Italy ranks third in this list with gold reserves of 2,451.84 tonnes.

France is at number four with gold reserves of 2,436.35 tonnes. At present, Russia ranks fifth in terms of gold reserves and has 2,298.53 tonnes of gold reserves. China ranks sixth in this list with 1,948.31 tonnes of gold reserves. Switzerland is at number seven with gold reserves of 1,040 tonnes. Japan ranks eighth in terms of gold reserves and has 845.97 tonnes of gold reserves.

India ranks ninth in this list with 743.83 tonnes of gold reserves. The Netherlands is at number ten with 612.45 tonnes of gold reserves.

Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves

US - Gold reserves: 8,133.47 tonnes

Germany - Gold reserves: 3,359.09 tonnes

Italy - Gold reserves: 2,451.84 tonnes

France - Gold reserves: 2,436.35 tonnes

Russia - Gold reserves: 2,298.53 tonnes

China - Gold reserves: 1,948.31 tonnes

Switzerland - Gold reserves: 1,040 tonnes

Japan - Gold reserves: 845.97 tonnes

India - Gold reserves: 743.83 tonnes

Netherlands - Gold reserves: 612.45 tonnes.