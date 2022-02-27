Buy gold at cheaper rates through THIS government scheme - Check details

If you are also planning to buy cheap gold, then don’t miss on this opportunity. The central government is now giving you a chance to buy gold at lower rates than the market. You can invest money in gold between February 28 and March 4, 2022 in the tenth series of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme. These gold bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, the issue price for the tenth series of sovereign gold bond scheme has been fixed at Rs 5,109 per gram. Earlier, the rates for the 9th series were Rs 4,786 per gram.

If you shop online, you will also get the benefit of a discount of Rs 50 per gram. To avail this benefit, you will have to pay in digital mode. If you make an online payment, the issue price of the gold bond will be Rs 5,059 per gram.

If you are planning to buy this bond, then you will also get the benefit of interest with it. You will get the benefit of 2.5 per cent interest on the issue price from the central government. On behalf of the government, you get the benefit of half-yearly interest.

How to buy these bonds?

If it comes to its purchase, investors can buy it through the Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Post Office and recognised Stock Exchanges, NSE and BSE. These bonds are not sold in small finance bank and payment bank.

How much gold can you buy?

If you talk about maximum investment, then you can buy 4 kg of gold bonds. Apart from this, trusts or institutions can buy bonds of up to 20 kg.

What is a sovereign gold bond?

Sovereign gold bond is a kind of government bond issued by RBI. The government started this scheme in 2015. You can buy it at the weight of gold. A bond of 5 grams will hold equal monetary value as 5 grams of gold.