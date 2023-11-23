Headlines

Meet man was once world’s richest, lost 70 billion dollars, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

Masayoshi Son currently has a net worth of around 23 billion dollars which is nothing when compared to net worth of India billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Masayoshi Son was briefly the richest man in the world, this means he was once richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezzos, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and others. As per Forbes, Masayoshi Son has a net worth of around 23 billion dollars which is nothing when compared to the 92 billion dollars net worth of Mukesh Ambani and 50 billion dollars net worth of Gautam Adani. For those who are unaware, billionaire Masayoshi Son is the founder, chairman and CEO of investment holding company SoftBank Group that once betted big on Indian startups like Ola, Oyo, Paytm and others. Apart from this, he also runs Son's Vision Funds in which companies like Apple, Qualcomm, Foxconn, Larry Ellison and Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund, have invested in. 

Born in Japan, Son is a 3rd generation Zainichi Korean. His father was involved in illegal business and his family became the first people in town to own a car. After initial years of schooling in Japan, Son moved to the US for better education. After graduating from Berkeley with a B.A. in Economics in 1980, Son started his own video game company called Unison World which he later sold for around 2 million dollars. He used those funds to found SoftBank Corp in 1981.

Masayoshi Son was an early investor in companies like Yahoo and Alibaba, which made him the richest person in the world for a brief period before the stock market crashed. At that time his net worth came down to just 8 billion dollars which was once 78 billion dollars. Surprisingly, most of Son’s investments have failed but he managed to become one of the richest in Japan again after he acquired Vodafone Japan in 2006. His net worth is now 23 billion dollars.

