THIS business supports Wipro’s stance against moonlighting, here’s why

Moonlighting, or the practice of working covertly for two businesses, has recently been in the news, and even corporate titans have voiced their opinions on the subject. Both Wipro and Infosys have described it as dishonest and unethical. Wipro even went a step further and fired about 300 employees for covertly working for rival companies.

In a separate letter to its employees, Infosys stated that failure to obtain permission from the company before engaging in any full-time or part-time work or business activity could result in disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Many people took to social media platforms to voice their opinions on the topic and many even compared the IT firms to Swiggy’s work culture. To remind you, Swiggy has allowed its employees to work for others after office hours.

In response, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, stated that Wipro and Swiggy cannot be compared. He supported Wipro's stance against moonlighting.

"Moonlighting: Wipro vs Swiggy - they just can’t be compared. Wipro deals with Fortune 500 clients for whom data secrecy is sacrosanct. If the customer finds even a remote chance of data compromise, it will not be tolerated," he said on Twitter.

In the tweet thread, he included Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro.