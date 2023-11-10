This Bollywood star sells two lavish Mumbai apartments for Rs 15.25 crore; details here

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently sold two apartments in Mumbai's Goregaon neighborhood for Rs 15.25 crore, according to media report.

Bollywood stars have opulent lifestyles, with pricey homes and lavish vacations. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently sold two apartments in Mumbai's Goregaon neighborhood for Rs 15.25 crore, Moneycontrol reported. According to documents viewed by online real estate consultant IndexTap.com, Singh paid Rs 4.64 crore for each of the two apartments when he bought them in December 2014.

The two apartments are in Mumbai's Goregaon East neighborhood's Oberoi Exquisite, a project by Oberoi Realty. The structure is near Oberoi Mall on the Western Express Highway. The two apartments each have 1,324 square feet of beneficial space and six parking spaces. The documentation states that each apartment's stamp duty was Rs 45.75 lakh.

The documents indicated that the deal was registered on November 6. The documents state that the apartment was sold to a person who lived in the same complex. One of the wealthiest real estate tycoons in India, Vikas Oberoi is married to a well-known Bollywood actress.

Vikas Oberoi serves as chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty Ltd., which has a market value of approximately Rs. 40,900 crore. Ranking 58th is one of India's largest real estate tycoons, Vikas Oberoi, with a net worth of Rs 30,364.35 crore. Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, who debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swade, is the spouse of Vikas Oberoi.

The company was founded thirty years ago by Ranveer Oberoi, the father of Vikas Oberoi. The company, currently, has holdings in the residential, commercial, hotel, and retail real estate sectors. Oberoi Realty has completed projects for several high-end real estate deals. Three Sixty West, Oberoi Realty's ultra-luxurious high-rise in mid-Mumbai, is gaining popularity.

Registration documents revealed that 28 apartments in the Worli building were purchased by family members and close friends of Radhakishan Damani, the founder of Avenue Supermarts, for a total of ₹1,238 crore.