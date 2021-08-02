These farmers will not get Rs 2,000 under 9th installment of PM-KISAN scheme

New Delhi: PM Kisan Samman Yojana: Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the farmers are waiting for the 9th installment. So far, eight installments have come in the account of farmers under this scheme. Under this scheme, the government sends 3 installments of Rs 2,000 rupees annually to the farmers' account to increase the income of the farmers and help them financially. But this time, the installment of some farmers may stop.

The central government has received applications from a total of 12.30 crore people till July 13, 2021. However, there are mistakes in the application of 2.77 crore farmers. Transactions of about 27.50 lakh farmers have failed and applications of 31.63 lakh farmers have already been rejected.

There are several things the applicants are required to take care of while filling the application. They should write their name in English. Farmers whose name is in Hindi in the application, should do it in English. If the name in the application and the name of the applicant in the bank account are different, then your money may get stuck. Apart from this, even if there is a mistake in writing the IFSC code, bank account number and village name, your installment will not be credited to your account. Recently, IFSC codes have changed due to the merger of banks, so the applicant has to update his new IFSC Code.

How to rectify mistakes

1. To rectify the mistakes made at the time of registration, first you go to the website pmkisan.gov.in.2. Now click on the option of 'Farmers Corner'.3. After this you will see the option of 'Aadhaar Edit', here you can make corrections in your Aadhaar number.5. If you have made a mistake in your bank account number, then you have to contact the agriculture department office or accountant to rectify it.