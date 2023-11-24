Headlines

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

Mukesh Ambani may lose ‘next-gen internet’ race, big win for Sunil Mittal’s massive investment

Viral video: Groom stuns social media with lavish Rs 20 lakh currency note garland at wedding

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of its embassy in India, here's why

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Motors to make a profit of Rs 2,279 crore from Tata Tech IPO, invested just Rs…

Viral video: Groom stuns social media with lavish Rs 20 lakh currency note garland at wedding

Viral video: Fearless teen and elderly man team up to rescue massive python, watch

3 Players RCB could buy in IPL 2024 auction

7 controversial Bollywood films that were banned in India but became hits overseas

Bowlers with maximum wickets for India in T20

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Anil Kapoor was missing from Animal trailer launch in Delhi

This South film got banned in two countries even before its release, know the shocking reason

HomeBusiness

Business

Tata Motors to make a profit of Rs 2,279 crore from Tata Tech IPO, invested just Rs…

Tata Motors sold 9.9% stake for Rs 1,1613 crore in a pre-IPO deal last month. After selling 4.63 crore shares, Tata Motors’ stake in Tata Tech will go down from 64.79% to 53.39%.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Motors will earn a profit of around Rs 2,279 crore following the much-awaited IPO of Tata Technologies. As per a report by the Economic Times, Tata Motors is selling 4.63 crore shares in the IPO of its subsidiary. With an upper price band of Rs 500 per share, Tata Motors will get almost Rs 2,314 crore by selling its 4.63 crore shares in Tata Tech IPO.

Tata Motors acquired a stake in Tata Tech which was incorporated as Core Software Systems in August 1994 for just Rs 7.4 per share. With a total investment of Rs 34.24 crore for 4.63 crore shares, Tata Motors will now earn a profit of Rs Rs 2,279.50 crore for Tata Tech IPO.

Tata Motors sold 9.9% stake for Rs 1,1613 crore in a pre-IPO deal last month. After selling 4.63 crore shares, Tata Motors’ stake in Tata Tech will go down from 64.79% to 53.39%.

Tata Tech IPO is open for subscription till November 24 and it has been valued at Rs 20,283 crore at a PE of 32.5x. On the Tata Tech IPO, SBI Securities said "We believe Tata Technologies is well placed to encash on the growth opportunities in ER&D space and looking at the relatively cheaper valuations, we recommend investors to subscribe to the issue." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host first museum exhibition of Pop art in India; know ticket prices, how to book

This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

Delhi air quality dips into 'severe category' today; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Delhi air quality dips to 'severe' category; check AQI of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Setback at Silkyara tunnel, drilling to rescue trapped workers put on hold again

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE