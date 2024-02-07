Twitter
Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to get new 4-lane underpass, to cost over Rs 92 crore; check details

Wonder Man crew member dies in accident on Marvel set

Video: Ancient Lord Vishnu statue, resembling Ram Lalla, found in Karnataka riverbed; watch

Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome colour option in India, first 100 online bookings to come with free…

Viral video: Aerial view of India's last road in Dhanushkodi mesmerizes internet

Tata Group’s market cap crosses Rs 3000000 crore mark, ahead of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group by…

Despite being at the second spot with a massive market cap of Rs 2160000 crore, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group still has a huge gap of Rs 840000 crore to chase to reach Tata Group’s market cap.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Tata Group’s market cap has crossed Rs 3000000 crore milestone as shares of Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) record a sharp rally. It is now the first Indian conglomerate to achieve this feat. The key reason behind the massive surge in Tata Group’s market cap is the new record of TCS. Over half of Tata Group’s mammoth market cap comes from TCS that has also hit Rs 1500000 crore market cap for the first time. The push to IT giant TCS is credited to a deal signed by it to transform Europe Assistance’s IT operating model using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. 

Tata Motors and Titan both also have market value of over Rs 300000 crore. Tata Power, Tata Consumer Products, Trent and Tata Power contributed more than Rs 100000 crore each to Tata Groups market cap. The newly listed Tata Technologies has a market cap of about Rs 46000 crore. For those who are unaware, Tata Groups comprises 18 different firms. 

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group holds the second position when it comes to most valuable Indian conglomerates. Despite being at the second spot with a massive market cap of Rs 2160000 crore, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group still has a huge gap of Rs 840000 crore to chase to reach Tata Group’s market cap.

Conglomerate led by India’s second richest man Gautam Adani, Adani Group, is ranked third with a combined market value of Rs 1554000 crore.

