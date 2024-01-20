Headlines

Ratan Tata's company to continue as IPL title sponsor till 2028, to pay Rs....

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bhardwaj says success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is worrying: 'I couldn't sit...'

US President Biden speaks with Israeli PM Netanyahu after almost a month, discusses two-state solution

Meet IAS officer, a son of village cloth seller who studied at IIT Delhi, then cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR…

Stock market to have normal trading on Saturday, remain shut on Jan 22

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ratan Tata's company to continue as IPL title sponsor till 2028, to pay Rs....

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Highest individual score in India vs England Tests

Parenting tips to learn from Sudha Murty

Meet actor, launched by Amitabh, worked with SRK; accident ruined his career, had no work for years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bhardwaj says success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is worrying: 'I couldn't sit...'

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Meet actress who debuted at 14 with Mammootty, lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, faced 100 rejections, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Stock market to have normal trading on Saturday, remain shut on Jan 22

In separate circulars, NSE and BSE said there will be a normal trading session on Saturday.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday said there will be normal trading sessions on January 20 and a trading holiday on January 22.

Earlier, the bourses were scheduled to hold special trading sessions in the equity and equity derivative segment on January 20 (Saturday) to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

In separate circulars, NSE and BSE said there will be a normal trading session on Saturday.

"Members are requested to note that the exchange shall be conducting regular trading sessions on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from the primary site in equity and equity derivatives segments as per regular market timings. Price bands applicable for normal trading day shall continue to be remain applicable on January 20, 2024," NSE said in its circular.

Besides, it will be a trading holiday on January 22, with the Maharashtra government announcing a holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Maharashtra government has declared January 22 as a public holiday.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that money markets will remain closed on January 22.

On the same day, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half a day.

The Department of Personnel and Training has also issued an order for a half-day closure of central government establishments on January 22.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Too much money': Kanye West replaces his teeth with Rs 7 crore titanium dentures, gets trolled

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 to go on sale again but without blood oxygen features

Viral video: Passengers grab phone snatcher through train window, drag him for 1 km; internet reacts

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE