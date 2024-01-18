Samsung loses its 13-year dominance as world’s largest smartphone maker to…

Following a 13-year streak, iPhone maker Apple overthrew Samsung to become the global leader in smartphone manufacturing.

After more than a decade as the leading smartphone manufacturer, Apple overtook Samsung in 2023 when its iPhone beat Samsung's models to become the best-selling smartphone globally, accounting for 20.1 percent of all smartphone sales. Samsung, on the other hand, accounts for 19.4 percent of the market. According to research firm IDC, Apple recently ended Samsung's 13-year reign as the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. Samsung had previously held the title for 13 years, having surpassed Nokia in 2010.

As per data from IDC, Apple's smartphone market share has increased from 18.8 percent to 20.1 percent, on the other hand, Samsung's market share has decreased from 21.7 percent to 19.4 percent. This demonstrates that Apple, which shipped more than 234.6 million iPhones in 2023, is the new market leader in smartphones.

Although Apple, one of the most valuable brands in the world, has overtaken Samsung in the smartphone manufacturing game, the Korean company is still leading the Android market and remains well ahead of its rivals, such as Oppo and Xiaomi. Samsung maintains its 19.4% market share and recorded 226.6 million shipments in 2023, despite losing its crown.

Currently, Apple has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, on the other hand, Samsung has a market cap of $350.18 billion. Additionally, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OPPO are the top smartphone market leaders.