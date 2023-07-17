Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the highest Tata official to visit Sri Lanka after Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata visited Sri Lanka as chairman of Tata Sons in 2003 on invitation of Ranil Wickremesinghe who was the Prime Minister at that time. During his iconic visit, Ratan Tata launched Tata Communications Lanka Ltd and announced the investment plans of Tata Sons in Sri Lanka. Since then, numerous Tata brands have made significant investments in the neighbouring country when it comes to hotels, technology, automobiles and more. Tata Motors also introduced Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano in Sri Lanka. Now almost 20 years after Ratan Tata’s visit, Tata Sons presence in Sri Lanka is expected to get a major push as the company’s current chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran is in the country to explore new opportunities.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the highest Tata official to visit Sri Lanka after Ratan Tata. During his visit on invitation of Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is now the president of Sri Lanka, Chandrasekaran will likely explore investments in the power and energy sector along with the electric vehicles market.

Tata Sons may also explore new opportunities in the leisure sector. For those who are unaware, Tata has already invested in three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka–Taj Samudra, Colombo, Taj Bentota Resort and Spa, Bentota and Vivanta Airport Garden, Katunayake.