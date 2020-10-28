Property rates in Kashmir: All you need to know about owning land in J&K

On Tuesday, the central government notified new rules for owning exclusive rights over land in Jammu and Kashmir. This means that any person from any other part of India can buy real estate and settle in J&K, a union territory like Delhi and Puducherry.

In January this year, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir passed an order that the market value of residential, commercial, and agricultural land be increased in all ten region districts for 2020-21.

This step was important for two reasons. One, Kashmir, which was designated a Union Territory (UT) directly under India's Central Government's control from August 2019, never saw an official increase in land values â€‹â€‹of this magnitude.

For example, Srinagar's property prices are still between Rs 2,200 and Rs 4,000 per sq ft - much lower for Tier 2 and 3 cities of the country.

While locals will eventually see an increase in the value of their properties, another exciting possibility is to inaugurate opportunities for Indians outside Jammu and Kashmir.

That said, it is still too early to estimate the real impact of the move on Kashmir's real estate market. So far, it is still a highly sensitive area, and property concerns may derail buyers.

Land offer official on WhatsApp and social media

Although the new development on principle allows any citizen of the country to buy property in Jammu and Kashmir, it will soon consider buying in Kashmir.

However, social media is abuzz with advertisements to buy land at cheaper rates in Kashmir.

Please be aware that these are false and not real!

Given the current law and order situation, high-security deployment, and many restrictions, it is practically unlikely for anyone to buy land in Kashmir.

Key rates in KASHMIR

Should you wait for the right time to buy property in Kashmir, here is a glimpse of prevailing rates.

Property prices in Kashmir are among the lowest in India, even lower than the outskirts of most Tier 2 cities.

In the major Pantha Chowk area of â€‹â€‹Srinagar, houses can be purchased for less than Rs 2,300 per sq ft. The area is well connected, and apart from local markets, the place has a stadium and a Kendriya Vidyalaya,

Prices for an independent house of 6 marlas (1,634 sq ft), near Mubarak Mandi Palace, in the Pasi Dhaki area of â€‹â€‹Jammu, are as high as Rs 40 lakh. Proximity to historic places and market areas has not helped improve property prices in Jammu and Kashmir, where people outside the state cannot buy land or property. In a non-metro capital city, a house at such a location would cost more than Rs 60 lakh, while in a metro like Delhi or Mumbai, it could cost tens of crores.