Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma compares this Indian banker to JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, know who

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

In a recent social media post, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, drew a parallel between Uday Kotak, former MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Jamie Dimon, the longstanding CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Sharma praised Kotak as a true legend in the Indian banking industry, and called him "Jamie Dimon of India."

This comes after a post by Jay Kotak, Uday Kotak's son and co-head of Kotak 811, highlighting the history and legacy of Kotak's entrepreneurial journey, which commenced in 1985 with Kotak Capital Management Finance (KCMF). 

Uday Kotak played a pivotal role in transforming KCMF into Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2003, marking a significant milestone as India’s first non-banking finance company (NBFC) to transition into a bank.

''I call fondly sir, our Jamie Dimon of India. True legend of Indian Banking,'' Sharma wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Who is Uday Kotak?

Uday Kotak's impact on the Indian banking sector is described as incredible. 

In a surprising move in September 2023, he resigned from his role as MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, despite his term originally scheduled to conclude in December.

As of now, Uday Kotak holds the position of non-executive director on the board of the Mumbai-headquartered Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Uday Kotak ranks as the fifteenth richest person in India for the year 2023, boasting a net worth of $14 billion, according to a Forbes report.

