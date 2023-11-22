Orxa Energies launches Mantis, the ‘Ultimate Street Predator’

The lightest electric motorcycle in the mid-segment category, the Mantis, has been built by bikers for the biker in you.

Orxa Energies, an electric vehicle (EV) and energy systems company, has launched the Mantis, its flagship electric motorcycle. Currently, the lightest in its segment with a kerb weight of 182kg, the Mantis is available in two colour variants, Urban Black and Jungle Grey. The bike, with a 1.3 kW charger, is priced at Rs 3.6 Lakhs ex-showroom Bangalore and is now open for booking through their website, www.orxaenergies.com

The Mantis boasts a top speed of 135 km/h and accelerates from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. The acceleration from 0-20 km/h has been toned down at 2.7 seconds, keeping city traffic riding in mind. Equipped with an 8.9 kWh battery pack, the motorcycle has a range of 221 km (IDC est*). The technology and features on this bike have been derived from the work that Orxa Energies has put in for the Defence and Aerospace sectors.

On the occasion, Dr. Prajwal Sabnis, Co-Founder of Orxa Energies, said, “Our journey began in 2015, and we translated our vision into the first prototype of what would ultimately become the Mantis. Over the last eight years, we have worked extensively to fine-tune the design and engineering of the bike, all of which was tested and subsequently validated by riding it for thousands of kilometres on highways, city roads and gravel tracks across the country.”

Orxa Energies has also forged strategic partnerships with Spare It, Bolt, and Nunam to strengthen the EV ecosystem and provide comprehensive customer benefits. Through Nunam's end-of-life battery buyback services, Orxa customers can enjoy a 40% cost advantage, while Spare It, with its vast presence, serves as Orxa's official service partner. Additionally, Bolt's growing network of fast-charging stations will ensure seamless charging experiences for Mantis owners.

“As avid EV enthusiasts and Bikers ourselves, we're committed to fostering an ecosystem that empowers both our partners and our customers. With the Mantis, we aim to empower the broader EV community by providing access to essential resources that will drive the ecosystem's growth and success. Throughout our development journey, we have prioritised the needs and desires of EV users and bikers, ensuring that the Mantis embodies their aspirations. Every step we take is driven by our unwavering vision to create the bike that bikers truly want to ride. The Mantis is truly built by bikers, for bikers,” added Ranjita Ravi, Co-Founder at Orxa Energies.

Inspired by how electric motorcycles are similar to ambush predators in terms of stealth and speed, Orxa Energies introduced the Mantis concept in 2016. The initial prototype - the Trike - took form with a steel tubular frame and fixed battery pack. In 2018, the company introduced honeycomb composite materials in an effort to reduce the overall weight of the motorcycle and unveiled the Mantis to the public at IBW 2019. The company utilised the pandemic period to go back to the drawing board and focus on weight optimisation which resulted in a reduction of over 25 kg from the bike.

The launched model comes with a fully cast aerospace-grade all-aluminium frame (a first for India), advanced BMS with dual-redundant thermal management, IP67 rated battery case, a fully digital 5” TFT dashboard, and a best-in-segment ground clearance of 180 mm.

Bookings are now open, on www.orxaenergies.com

About Orxa Energies

Orxa Energies is a high-performance electric vehicle and energy systems company based out of Bengaluru, India. Located in India's de-facto EV innovation hub, Orxa has raised several rounds of external funding and has exponentially grown revenues since 2018.



Orxa Energies aims to electrify all transport rapidly and is a step closer to achieving this goal through their fully-electric performance vehicles and performance battery packs. Founded by Dr. Prajwal Sabnis and Ranjita Ravi in 2015, Orxa is on a mission to change the perception of EVs, with a future target of 500km and 1000km range electric motorcycles.