Neal Mohan received Rs 544 crore bonus from YouTube, his first salary was just Rs 2 lakh

Neal Mohan is the new CEO of YouTube. He has been promoted from the post of Chief Product Officer. He has been working with Google since 2008. He will replace Susan Wojcicki, The 54-year-old woman resigned as she wanted to spend more time with her family and focus on her personal life. She had been the YouTube CEO since 2014.

Praising Mohan, Susan said the corporate honcho had played a massive role in launching shorts, streaming and subscription services. She said Neal is the right person for the job. She said the best days for the company were ahead under Neal's able leadership.

Who is Neal Mohan?

Neal Mohan is a Stanford graduate. He started his career with a paltry job at Glorified Technical Support at a salary of Rs 2.15 lakh per month. By the United States standard, this money was just an average salary. Neil had also worked for Accenture as a senior analyst. Later, he started working with a company called DoubleClick Inc. It is here he showed growth. In just 3 years and 5 months, he became the director of global client services. He also led from the front as Vice President, business operations.

In 2008, the company was acquired by Google. He joined the company as Senior Vice President, Display and Video Ads. In 2015, he was appointed as the Chief Product Office. Since then, he was touted as the next YouTube CEO.

The biggest highlight of his career was when YouTube paid a surreal amount of money as a bonus to him. He received Rs 544 crore as bonus in 2013.

Since then, he had been the star performer inside the country.

He is of Indian origin. His main boss, Sundar Pichai is also of Indian origin.