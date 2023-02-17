Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Neal Mohan received Rs 544 crore bonus from YouTube, his first salary was just Rs 2 lakh

Neal Mohan is a Stanford graduate. He started his career with a paltry job.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Neal Mohan received Rs 544 crore bonus from YouTube, his first salary was just Rs 2 lakh
Neal Mohan: He is of Indian origin. His main boss, Sundar Pichai is also of Indian origin.

Neal Mohan is the new CEO of YouTube. He has been promoted from the post of Chief Product Officer. He has been working with Google since 2008. He will replace Susan Wojcicki, The 54-year-old woman resigned as she wanted to spend more time with her family and focus on her personal life. She had been the YouTube CEO since 2014. 

Praising Mohan, Susan said the corporate honcho had played a massive role in launching shorts, streaming and subscription services. She said Neal is the right person for the job. She said the best days for the company were ahead under Neal's able leadership.

Who is Neal Mohan?

Neal Mohan is a Stanford graduate. He started his career with a paltry job at Glorified Technical Support at a salary of Rs 2.15 lakh per month. By the United States standard, this money was just an average salary. Neil had also worked for Accenture as a senior analyst. Later, he started working with a company called DoubleClick Inc. It is here he showed growth.  In just 3 years and 5 months, he became the director of global client services. He also led from the front as Vice President, business operations.

In 2008, the company was acquired by Google. He joined the company as Senior Vice President, Display and Video Ads. In 2015, he was appointed as the Chief Product Office. Since then, he was touted as the next YouTube CEO.

The biggest highlight of his career was when YouTube paid a surreal amount of money as a bonus to him. He received Rs 544 crore as bonus in 2013.

Since then, he had been the star performer inside the country.

He is of Indian origin. His main boss, Sundar Pichai is also of Indian origin.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of Pineapple: Improves digestion, promotes healthy bones and more
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Pyar ho toh aisa ho': Viral video of frogs cuddling in rain melts hearts online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.