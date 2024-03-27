Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares jump over 3%, adds Rs 70000 crore in one day, market cap reaches...

This year, shares of Reliance Industries have jumped 15.59 per cent so far.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 10:02 PM IST

File photo
Mukesh Ambani, Indian billionaire businessman and Reliance Industries chairman, often grabs headlines due to his billion-dollar business empires. He is the richest man in India with a real-time net worth of USD 116.9 billion (around Rs 974530 crore) as of March 27, as per Forbes. His Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is the most valued domestic firm by market valuation.

The shares of the firm were in heavy demand on Wednesday and rose over 3 per cent. The stock jumped 3.60 per cent to settle at Rs 2,987.85 apiece on the BSE. With this, the market cap of the RIL has crossed the historic Rs 20 lakh crore mark. The company's market capitalisation jumped by Rs 70,039.26 crore to reach Rs 20,21,000 crore on March 27 on NSE.

This is the second time, the company's market cap reached the magic number. In February this year, RIL became the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation of Rs 20 lakh crore. Earlier today, the share of RIL zoomed 4 per cent to Rs 2,999.90. On the NSE, it climbed 3.48 per cent to Rs 2,983.75 per share. 

In volume terms, 4.71 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 81.63 lakh shares on the NSE during the day. Rally in the stock was instrumental in driving the markets higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 526.01 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 72,996.31. The NSE Nifty went up by 118.95 points or 0.54 per cent to 22,123.65. So far this year, shares of Reliance Industries have jumped 15.59 per cent.

READ | Meet man, an Indian, whose firm is backed by Sachin Tendulkar, set to invest Rs 5000 crore in...

