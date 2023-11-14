Mukesh Ambani's Jio World Garden: The new wedding venue of India's super-rich, it's daily rent is....

Mukesh Ambani's new Jio World Centre has become a favourite wedding venue for the super-rich. Know it's one day rent and other luxurious facilities.

The Jio garden has become the favourite spot for all rich people's weddings and events in Mumbai. This luxurious garden is owned by Indian business giant Mukesh Ambani. Interestingly, Mukesh Ambani's son, Akash Ambani was married to Shloka Mehta in this same venue in an extravaganza ceremony.

Nita Ambani inaugurated the Dhirubhai Ambani Square at the Jio World Centre on March 6. The Jio World Garden is situated at Bandra Kurla Complex. It is spread over a land of five lakh sq ft, making it the largest convention centre in India.

The Jio garden is a luxurious spot, featuring all necessary amenities. This garden has an international convention centre, hotels, two malls including a luxury mall, performing arts theatre and a rooftop drive-in movie theatre as well as commercial offices, according to a report in Economic Times.

According to the official website of Jio World Centre, the entire garden is Wi-Fi enabled. The garden is equipped with a parking space that can accommodate up to 2,000 cars and SUVs at a time.

The cost of renting this place for a day is whopping Rs 15 lakh, excluding takes. However, it i open for visitors on a non-event day. Anyone can tour the complex by paying a nominal fee of Rs 10.

