Mukesh Ambani eyes Coca-Cola, Pepsi's market share, launches this iconic brand

Reliance Consumer Products, a company owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures, has announced the launch of India's iconic soft-drink brand, Campa Cola. The company's first offerings will be Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange. These soft drinks will directly compete with the products of global giants Coca-Cola and Pepsico. RCPL said in a statement that this brand was a part of the company's strategy to promote iconic and homegrown Indian brands. The company is eyeing the brands that have a rich heritage in the country.

It said in a statement that its products will be first launched in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The company didn't reveal the prices but said they will be in the affordable range.

The company said it has extended its FMCG portfolio that includes brands like Lotus Chocolates, Maliban and now, Campa-Cola.

"By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment," it said in a statement.

It observed that the elderly family members already have fond memories of the original Campa Cola and its crisp taste. The company also wants younger consumers to cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand.

Five thirst-quenching pack sizes will be offered under the Campa range for several consumption occasions, it added.

Campa Cola was created by the Pure Drinks Group in the 1970s. The company had brought Coca-Cola to Indian shores in 1949. They were licensed by the US-based company to produce and sell Coca-Cola in India. The US company was then asked to leave India. They introduced Campa Cola and dominated India's soft drink space for 15 years. The company lost out to the competition after the foreign brands returned in the 1990s.

Campa Cola was acquired by Reliance for a paltry Rs 22 crore.

