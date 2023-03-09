Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Mukesh Ambani eyes Coca-Cola, Pepsi's market share, launches this iconic brand

In 2022, Campa Cola was acquired by Reliance for a paltry Rs 22 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani eyes Coca-Cola, Pepsi's market share, launches this iconic brand
Reliance said it has extended its FMCG portfolio that includes brands like Lotus Chocolates.

Reliance Consumer Products, a company owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures, has announced the launch of India's iconic soft-drink brand, Campa Cola. The company's first offerings will be Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange. These soft drinks will directly compete with the products of global giants Coca-Cola and Pepsico. RCPL said in a statement that this brand was a part of the company's strategy to promote iconic and homegrown Indian brands. The company is eyeing the brands that have a rich heritage in the country. 

It said in a statement that its products will be first launched in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The company didn't reveal the prices but said they will be in the affordable range.

The company said it has extended its FMCG portfolio that includes brands like Lotus Chocolates, Maliban and now, Campa-Cola.

"By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment," it said in a statement. 

It observed that the elderly family members already have fond memories of the original Campa Cola and its crisp taste. The company also wants younger consumers to cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand.  

Five thirst-quenching pack sizes will be offered under the Campa range for several consumption occasions, it added.

Campa Cola was created by the Pure Drinks Group in the 1970s. The company had brought Coca-Cola to Indian shores in 1949. They were licensed by the US-based company to produce and sell Coca-Cola in India. The US company was then asked to leave India. They introduced Campa Cola and dominated India's soft drink space for 15 years. The company lost out to the competition after the foreign brands returned in the 1990s.

Campa Cola was acquired by Reliance for a paltry Rs 22 crore.

With inputs from ANI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.