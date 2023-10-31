Headlines

Maratha reservation stir: Situation under control in Beed, 49 people arrested

He believes in real hard work: Sudha Murty defends Narayana Murthy’s ‘70 hours a week’ remark

Meet man who earned Rs 6.5 crore salary at Facebook, not from IIT, NIT, quit after few years due to...

Can Pakistan still qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals? Know last option for Babar Azam’s squad

Mukesh Ambani death threat: Sender increases ransom demand to Rs 400 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

He believes in real hard work: Sudha Murty defends Narayana Murthy’s ‘70 hours a week’ remark

Meet man who earned Rs 6.5 crore salary at Facebook, not from IIT, NIT, quit after few years due to...

Mukesh Ambani death threat: Sender increases ransom demand to Rs 400 crore

Ballon d'Or 2023: List of award winners 

From Jawan to Leo, most awaited OTT releases in November 2023

9 motivational quotes by Zeenat Aman

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Once busiest Indian actor, this star signed 70 films after back-to-back blockbusters, hasn't given solo hit in 25 years

Matthey Perry's Friends co-stars Jennifer, David, Matt, Lisa, Courteney mourn his loss: 'We are all utterly devastated'

Kartik Aaryan clears the air on video showing him campaigning for Congress for Madhya Pradesh elections

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani death threat: Sender increases ransom demand to Rs 400 crore

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani received a third death threat email in three days from the same sender.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani received a third death threat in three days from the same email. The sender of the email has now demanded Rs 400 crores from Ambani in the new mail due to non-response to the previous emails, ANI reported.

A case has been registered against an unknown person in Gamdevi Police Station of Mumbai, police said.

On October 27, the businessman received a death threat email from the same sender who had demanded Rs 200 crore at the time. Just a few days later, the sending has now doubled the amount because Ambani didn't respond to his last two emails.

The email had been sent to the official ID of Mukesh Ambani and the sender had written, "No matter how good your security is, one sniper of ours can kill you. This time the amount is ₹400 crore and police can’t track and arrest me."

Due to the increasing death threats and a major security issue, the Mumbai Police has now decided to boost the security around Mukesh Ambani's 27-floor residence Antilia, where he lives with his wife, two sons and daughter-in-law.

A case has been registered in the Gamdevi police station against the unknown sender under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The fresh threat comes days after Ambani received two threats emails seeking first Rs 20 crore and then Rs 200 crore on consecutive days. 

“The first email, seeking Rs 20 crore along with a threat of shooting him dead if the demand was not met, was received on Friday. On Saturday, this unidentified man sent a threat email seeking Rs 200 crore,” police had said.

A case was registered regarding the threats under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation). A police probe is underway and efforts are being made to catch the unidentified sender.

Last year, after similar threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and family, Mumbai police had held a man from Bihar's Darbhanga district. At the time, the accused had threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

 

(Inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Isha Ambani's stylist who also styles Jahnavi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma; her whopping fee is...

Apple hit around Rs 50,000 crore sales in India, net profit up 76% in FY23

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Mercedes vs BMW vs Audi vs Hyundai for 'Hi-Tech Car of the Year' award

India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

Priyanka Chopra reveals people cautioned her not to star in Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan female-oriented films career ke...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE