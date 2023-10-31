Mukesh Ambani death threat: Sender increases ransom demand to Rs 400 crore

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani received a third death threat email in three days from the same sender.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani received a third death threat in three days from the same email. The sender of the email has now demanded Rs 400 crores from Ambani in the new mail due to non-response to the previous emails, ANI reported.

A case has been registered against an unknown person in Gamdevi Police Station of Mumbai, police said.

On October 27, the businessman received a death threat email from the same sender who had demanded Rs 200 crore at the time. Just a few days later, the sending has now doubled the amount because Ambani didn't respond to his last two emails.

The email had been sent to the official ID of Mukesh Ambani and the sender had written, "No matter how good your security is, one sniper of ours can kill you. This time the amount is ₹400 crore and police can’t track and arrest me."

Due to the increasing death threats and a major security issue, the Mumbai Police has now decided to boost the security around Mukesh Ambani's 27-floor residence Antilia, where he lives with his wife, two sons and daughter-in-law.

A case has been registered in the Gamdevi police station against the unknown sender under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The fresh threat comes days after Ambani received two threats emails seeking first Rs 20 crore and then Rs 200 crore on consecutive days.

“The first email, seeking Rs 20 crore along with a threat of shooting him dead if the demand was not met, was received on Friday. On Saturday, this unidentified man sent a threat email seeking Rs 200 crore,” police had said.

A case was registered regarding the threats under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation). A police probe is underway and efforts are being made to catch the unidentified sender.

Last year, after similar threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and family, Mumbai police had held a man from Bihar's Darbhanga district. At the time, the accused had threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

(Inputs from ANI)