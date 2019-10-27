Muhurat trading begins: Stock exchanges open up for one-hour auspicious session

The Muhurat trading on stock bourses began at 6:15 PM on Sunday, marking the start of Samvat 2076. Owing to the Muhurat trading process, the stock exchanges in India have now opened up for a one-hour auspicious trading session.

The Muhurat trading session marks, on the day of Diwali, the beginning of the new year, according to the Hindu calendar. The concept for such trading was started in 1957 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and in 1992 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The session was preceded by a pre-opening session between 6:00 - 6:08 PM. The opening bell ceremony for the trading began at 6:15 PM, it will end at 7.15 PM.

According to NSE, all trades executed during this Mahurat trading session on Sunday shall result in settlement obligations. From the last Muhurat trading session, which was on November 7, 2018, the Nifty had advanced 1,131.85 points (10.75%) while Sensex gained 4,306.47 points (12.31%).

In the last ten years, the benchmark Nifty 50 had failed to return, even once, more than 1% on Muhurat trading but in 2008, the index had gone up as much as 6%.

The stock exchanges will remain closed on October 28, i.e. tomorrow, for the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

