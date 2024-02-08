Monetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains status quo for 6th straight time

MPC decides to remain focused on the withdrawal of the accommodative stance: Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for the sixth time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.



Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. He said MPC will remain watchful of food inflation so that the benefits gained are not frittered away. This is the first bi-monthly policy following the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25 last week.

In December, the Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) stood at 5.69 per cent. The government has mandated RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.