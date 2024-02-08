Twitter
Headlines

WhatsApp may soon allow users send messages to other messaging apps

Meet Indian man who gained Rs 22389 crore in a day, now 12th richest person in the world, joins Mukesh Ambani in…

Monetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains status quo for 6th straight time

Meet man who once used to sell pens on streets, now owns Rs 2300 crore company, got idea from…

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on negative image of Vicky Jain’s mother, reveals her father-in-law is angry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp may soon allow users send messages to other messaging apps

Meet Indian man who gained Rs 22389 crore in a day, now 12th richest person in the world, joins Mukesh Ambani in…

Meet man who once used to sell pens on streets, now owns Rs 2300 crore company, got idea from…

Different colour of roses

8 protein rich vegetables

9 times Amitabh Bachchan inspired us with motivational quotes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

India's biggest flop film, made with huge budget, failed to recover cost, had big superstars, earned just Rs...

Meet India's richest TV actor who has net worth of over Rs 300 crore, not Karan Kundrra, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit but makers suffered big loss, one of India's top paid actress, net worth is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Monetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains status quo for 6th straight time

MPC decides to remain focused on the withdrawal of the accommodative stance: Das

article-main

PTI

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for the sixth time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. He said MPC will remain watchful of food inflation so that the benefits gained are not frittered away. This is the first bi-monthly policy following the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25 last week.

In December, the Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) stood at 5.69 per cent. The government has mandated RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Tax rebates are essential for startups to make them more competitive': Corporate lawyer Dr Kislay Pandey

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav slams BJP, says RLD's Jayant Chaudhary 'will remain with INDIA bloc'

ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2023 to be out tomorrow: Official website, how to download here

'Party's thoughts have become outdated': PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha

Kunal Shah’s CRED acquires wealth management platform Kuvera

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE