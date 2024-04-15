Twitter
Meet women, daughter of IAS officer, her husband earns over Rs 450 crore salary, she is…

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

Anupama Nadella is the wife of the Indian origin billionaire who is the CEO of the biggest tech company in the world. With a current market cap of more than 300000 crore dollars, Microsoft is led by Indian genius Satya Nadella who is often trending on social media platforms due to the company's new achievements. Over the years, Satya Nadella has received exponential growth just like his company and while many know about the inspirational story of the CEO, not many know about his wife Anupama Nadella who is a key pillar in Microsoft chief’s life. The love among the two is so deep that Satya Nadella even gave up his green card just to help his wife out. Daughter of an IAS officer KR Venugopal, Anupama, who is also known as Anu, was born in New Delhi. She pursued her education in Hyderabad and she is an architecture graduate from Manipal University.

Anupama Nadella got married to Satya Nadella in the same year he joined Microsoft. Satya and Anupama’s fathers were reportedly IAS batchmates. When the two got married, Satya Nadella was already a permanent resident of the US. Despite Satya being a green card holder, Anupama’s visa application was rejected by the US and the couple only be together for a short time with tourist visa. To make it easier for Anupama to travel to the US, Satya Nadella gave up his green card and acquired a H-1B visa to get through the immigration complexities.

Although her husband is known for his job and skills, Anupama preferred to be a homemaker and reportedly gave up her professional career to dedicate herself to bringing up the children. Anupama and Satya Nadella gave birth to three kids but the couple suffered a setback with the death of their 26-year-old son Zain in 2022. Since her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Anupama has been closely associated with Seattle Children's Hospital, doing her bit to improve children’s health. She reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to aid the livelihood of farmers and women in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. Anupama also reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to the PM relief fund in India during the Covid-19 outbreak. 

In FY 2021-2022, Satya Nadella's yearly compensation was 54.9 million dollars. He earned around 49 million dollars a year before which translates to Rs 450 crore. Satya Nadella's net worth is Rs 6200 crore. 

