Meet woman who started business with Rs 2000, now owns Rs 10 crore company, her business...

Her dedication and quality products have earned her acclaim in both online and offline markets across the country.

Shelly Bulchandani, a young entrepreneur hailing from Ajmer, caught the attention of the world in the latest episode of Shark Tank India's third season, with her innovative hair extension startup, The Shell Hair. Founded in 2020, The Shell Hair offers a range of products including hair extensions, wigs, toppers, bangs, and colorful streaks, tailored to the preferences of today's fashion-forward youth.

Despite being a second-year MSc IT student, Shelly successfully balances her studies and business. Her dedication and quality products have earned her acclaim in both online and offline markets across the country.

Crafted from authentic Indian Remy hair sourced from single donors, The Shell Hair products boast superior quality at prices 30-40 per cent lower than competitors.

Shelly's journey began at the age of 20 when she entered the business world by purchasing hair worth Rs 2000 from a vendor in Jaipur. Her initial success led her to expand her business, eventually resulting in an annual revenue of about Rs 1.2 crore. Despite facing challenges, Shelly's determination propelled her startup forward, with sales reaching around Rs 36 lakh in the previous fiscal year.

In the Shark Tank India episode, Shelly sought a valuation of 10 crore rupees for her startup, offering 3 per cent equity in exchange for Rs 30 lakh. Aman Gupta was impressed by Shelly's story and potential, and made a compelling offer.

Initially offering Rs 30 lakh for 5 per cent equity, Aman later sweetened the deal by proposing Rs 30 lakh for 3 per cent equity. Ultimately, Shelly accepted Aman's offer, marking a significant milestone for The Shell Hair and showcasing the power of determination and innovation in entrepreneurship.