Meet woman who built small family biz into Rs 8000 crore giant, roped in celebrity crush Shah Rukh Khan as...

One of Nadia Chauhan's top game-changing moves was scripting the resurgence of Frooti, grabbing major share from nearest competitor and becoming the number 2 mango drink brand in the country. It involved letting Shah Rukh Khan help the ageing brand get its mojo back.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Coming from a nearly century-old business family, Nadia Chauhan grew up observing her father managing the business from close quarters. At just 11, she attended her first meeting with him and joined her father Prakash Chauhan and sister Schauna in the family business at just 17 years of age. She identified the biggest concern in Parle Agro’s business model, building it into a beverage giant with sales reportedly climbing to Rs 8,000 crore. One of her top game-changing moves was scripting the resurgence of Frooti, grabbing major share from nearest competitor and becoming the number 2 mango drink brand in the country. For the ambitious turnaround move, she roped in her favourite celebrity Shah Rukh Khan. 

Nadia Chauhan is a fourth generation entrepreneur belonging to the Parle business family founded by Mohanlal Chauhan back in 1929. Her grandfather Jayantilal took the family business into beverages in 1959, selling popular soft drinks like Thumbs Up, Limca, Gold Spot, Citra and Maaza. The business passed on to Nadia’s father Prakash and uncle Ramesh Chauhan. They decided to sell the popular brands to Coca Cola and the brothers went separate ways. Ramesh Chauhan took over the reins at drinking water giant Bisleri while Prakash Chauhan established Frooti. 

Nadia joined the business in 2003 while pursuing graduation. When she joined, the 17-year-old noticed that the company was riding on just one product with 95 percent of Parle Agro’s revenue depending on Frooti. She changed this by pushing out several new products including the successful Appy Fizz and the first packaged lemonade in the country. She relaunched Frooti in 2015, roping in one of India’s most popular faces. In an interview, Nadia had revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was her celebrity crush. The Frooti commercial was targeted at Frooti loyalists who had grown up and were moving away from the drink. The ad showed Shah Rukh drinking Frooti near a football field, sending a group of onlooking young adults back to their childhood days. The seemingly ageing brand got its mojo back. The campaign's first leg was launched online and saw total timeline deliveries cross 52 million in a week. Frooti had 8 million new Twitter followers and 600% increase in subscriber base on YouTube.

She is today chief marketing officer (CMO) and joint managing director of Parle Agro with her older sister Schauna the CEO. The two have invested in diversifying the business and investing in new manufacturing plants. Frooti, despite growing in its market share, doesn’t command the same dominance in revenue share internally for the business, now at 48 percent. Their packaged drinking water brand Bailey is now a Rs 1000 crore business in itself. The Chauhan sisters now have a target to make Parle Agro a Rs 20000 crore company by 2030.

