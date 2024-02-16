Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Hardik Pandya makes impressive comeback, hits massive sixes in practice session ahead of IPL 2024

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

Nora Fatehi says 'cycle of same actors getting opportunities repeatedly' must end: 'Audience is complaining' | Exclusive

Ratan Tata-backed firm plans to shake market with Rs 20000000000 IPO, Nikhil Kamath is…

Meet woman, got married at 19, donated over Rs 1100000000 last year, she is wife of…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Hardik Pandya makes impressive comeback, hits massive sixes in practice session ahead of IPL 2024

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

Nora Fatehi says 'cycle of same actors getting opportunities repeatedly' must end: 'Audience is complaining' | Exclusive

7 signs and symptoms of mouth cancer

Bowlers who have conceded most sixes in Test history

9 must-watch Pakistani dramas of 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

Nora Fatehi says 'cycle of same actors getting opportunities repeatedly' must end: 'Audience is complaining' | Exclusive

Meet actress who made debut with 2 superstars, worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Rajinikanth, then gave 50 flops, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, got married at 19, donated over Rs 1100000000 last year, she is wife of…

As per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi are the 6th spot among India's most charitable people. The couple donated over Rs 1100000000 last year.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji, Mukesh Ambani are among the most charitable people in India. These well-known people have been around in the list of India’s biggest philanthropists for a long time now. A couple that has also been in the Hurun India Philanthropy List for a while is Susmita and Subroto Bagchi. As per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi are the 6th spot among India's most charitable people. The couple donated over Rs 1100000000 last year. Although the amount is a lot, it is significantly less than the Rs 2130000000 donation Susmita Bagchi made last year. Despite contributing big for the welfare of the society, Susmita Bagchi seems to stay away from the limelight.

Born in Cuttack, Susmita Bagchi is daughter of prominent Odia writer Sakuntala Panda. Inspired by her mother, Susmita Bagchi is also a well-known Odia author and the creator of the monthly women's publication Sucharita. After her post-graduation in political science, she did a stint as a lecturer at Delhi University. Susmita Bagchi met her future husband Subroto Bagchi when she was fifteen years old. They tied the knot 4 years later.

Susmita's work was first showcased in the magazine as well. Susmita entered the field of literature in the same way her mother had. Susmita Bagchi is a talented writer in addition to her role as co-founder of Mindtree and a social reformer. She has written a travelogue, several list of short fiction, and five novels. She writes in English and Odia.

Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, Radha and N S Parthasarathy, and other Mindtree co-founders and philanthropists donated a total of Rs 213 crore to the progress of the healthcare profession in 2022. In 2023, the couple donated Rs 110 crore.

She claims that anyone or any family dealing with the problem of psychological health will recognise and identify with the main character of her debut English novel, a psychiatrist. Her readers favoured her because of the accessibility and relatability of her writing.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Farmers protest: Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu, Jharoda, Chilla borders sealed in Delhi, here's a list of alternative routes

DNA TV Show: Why Sonia Gandhi filed nomination for Rajya Sabha

Noida news: Section 144 imposed in city, police on alert, know why

Meet actress who worked in many films, quit acting after 23 years, one decision by her mother changed her life, she is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE