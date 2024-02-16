Meet woman, got married at 19, donated over Rs 1100000000 last year, she is wife of…

As per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi are the 6th spot among India's most charitable people. The couple donated over Rs 1100000000 last year.

Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji, Mukesh Ambani are among the most charitable people in India. These well-known people have been around in the list of India’s biggest philanthropists for a long time now. A couple that has also been in the Hurun India Philanthropy List for a while is Susmita and Subroto Bagchi. As per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi are the 6th spot among India's most charitable people. The couple donated over Rs 1100000000 last year. Although the amount is a lot, it is significantly less than the Rs 2130000000 donation Susmita Bagchi made last year. Despite contributing big for the welfare of the society, Susmita Bagchi seems to stay away from the limelight.

Born in Cuttack, Susmita Bagchi is daughter of prominent Odia writer Sakuntala Panda. Inspired by her mother, Susmita Bagchi is also a well-known Odia author and the creator of the monthly women's publication Sucharita. After her post-graduation in political science, she did a stint as a lecturer at Delhi University. Susmita Bagchi met her future husband Subroto Bagchi when she was fifteen years old. They tied the knot 4 years later.

Susmita's work was first showcased in the magazine as well. Susmita entered the field of literature in the same way her mother had. Susmita Bagchi is a talented writer in addition to her role as co-founder of Mindtree and a social reformer. She has written a travelogue, several list of short fiction, and five novels. She writes in English and Odia.

Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, Radha and N S Parthasarathy, and other Mindtree co-founders and philanthropists donated a total of Rs 213 crore to the progress of the healthcare profession in 2022. In 2023, the couple donated Rs 110 crore.

She claims that anyone or any family dealing with the problem of psychological health will recognise and identify with the main character of her debut English novel, a psychiatrist. Her readers favoured her because of the accessibility and relatability of her writing.