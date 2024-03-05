Meet woman, came to India as tourist, established Rs 1300000000000 company, she is Ratan Tata’s…

Simone Tata was born and brought up in Geneva. She met Ratan Tata’s father, Navan Hormusji Tata, when she visited India as a tourist after she turned 23-years-old.

Ratan Tata is one of the most popular billionaires in the country with a massive net worth. He is celebrated for his wisdom, philanthropy and business lessons. As Tata Group is scaling new heights everyday, a lot of credit of the success goes to Ratan Tata and his family. Being one of the biggest conglomerates in India, Tata Group is involved in a wide range of business through its subsidiaries. Several companies under the Tata Group have market cap of more than Rs 100000 crore. One such company that recently joined the Rs 130000 crore market cap club is Trent. One of the most valuable brands under the Tata Group, Trent is an Indian retail company that operates Westside, Landmark, and other brands in India. Although people now know Trent as a retailing giant, it wasn’t always like this. Now being headed by Noel Tata, brother of Ratan Tata, Trent was once headed by Simone Tata. For those who do not know, Simone Tata is Ratan Tata’s stepmother.

After spending a couple of years together, the two tied the knot in 1955 and Simone permanently moved to the financial capital of India, Mumbai. The couple gave birth to Ratan Tata's stepbrother, Noel Tata in 1957.

A few years after giving birth to Noel, Simone Tata joined a minor subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills, Lakme in 1962 and after serving the company for 20 years she rose to the rank of chairperson. Following the success of Lakme, Simone was appointed to the board of Tata Industries in 1989.

After making it a big cosmetic brand in 8 years, Tata sold Lakme to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL) in 1996 and the group created Trent with money from the sale. For those who are unaware, Trent Limited operates retail fashion chain Westside and a bookstore, Landmark. After the sale of Lakme, the shareholders were given equivalent shares in Trent. Simone Tata served as Non-Executive Chairman of Trent Ltd. until 30 October 2006.