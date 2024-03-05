Meet woman, came to India as tourist, established Rs 1300000000000 company, she is Ratan Tata’s…

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, started teaching coding in 12th grade, turned his YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, he is…

Bastar trailer: Adah Sharma aims for 'Naxal-free Bharat', fights against '3rd biggest terrorist organisation' Maoists

Ola’s S1 Pro electric scooter gets PLI certification to boost green mobility

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women

Murder Mubarak trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's desi cop investigates 'angrezon se bhi angrez' Delhiites Sara, Karisma, Vijay

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, started teaching coding in 12th grade, turned his YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, he is…

Bastar trailer: Adah Sharma aims for 'Naxal-free Bharat', fights against '3rd biggest terrorist organisation' Maoists

Ola’s S1 Pro electric scooter gets PLI certification to boost green mobility

10 Bollywood directors with most number of hits

Most expensive captains in IPL history

7 types of raita you must have this summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Bastar trailer: Adah Sharma aims for 'Naxal-free Bharat', fights against '3rd biggest terrorist organisation' Maoists

'Naina': Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah drool over Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's fiery hot looks in Crew's new song

Murder Mubarak trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's desi cop investigates 'angrezon se bhi angrez' Delhiites Sara, Karisma, Vijay

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, came to India as tourist, established Rs 1300000000000 company, she is Ratan Tata’s…

Simone Tata was born and brought up in Geneva. She met Ratan Tata’s father, Navan Hormusji Tata, when she visited India as a tourist after she turned 23-years-old.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 01:43 PM IST

article-main
Simone Tata
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ratan Tata is one of the most popular billionaires in the country with a massive net worth. He is celebrated for his wisdom, philanthropy and business lessons. As Tata Group is scaling new heights everyday, a lot of credit of the success goes to Ratan Tata and his family. Being one of the biggest conglomerates in India, Tata Group is involved in a wide range of business through its subsidiaries. Several companies under the Tata Group have market cap of more than Rs 100000 crore. One such company that recently joined the Rs 130000 crore market cap club is Trent. One of the most valuable brands under the Tata Group, Trent is an Indian retail company that operates Westside, Landmark, and other brands in India. Although people now know Trent as a retailing giant, it wasn’t always like this. Now being headed by Noel Tata, brother of Ratan Tata, Trent was once headed by Simone Tata. For those who do not know, Simone Tata is Ratan Tata’s stepmother.

Simone Tata was born and brought up in Geneva. She met Ratan Tata’s father, Navan Hormusji Tata, when she visited India as a tourist after she turned 23-years-old. After spending a couple of years together, the two tied the knot in 1955 and Simone permanently moved to the financial capital of India, Mumbai. The couple gave birth to Ratan Tata’s stepbrother, Noel Tata in 1957. 

A few years after giving birth to Noel, Simone Tata joined a minor subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills, Lakme in 1962 and after serving the company for 20 years she rose to the rank of chairperson. Following the success of Lakme, Simone was appointed to the board of Tata Industries in 1989.

After making it a big cosmetic brand in 8 years, Tata sold Lakme to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL) in 1996 and the group created Trent with money from the sale. For those who are unaware, Trent Limited operates retail fashion chain Westside and a bookstore, Landmark. After the sale of Lakme, the shareholders were given equivalent shares in Trent. Simone Tata served as Non-Executive Chairman of Trent Ltd. until 30 October 2006.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet boy, an Indian genius, whose project prepares for Rs 150 has been chosen by NASA, he is from...

Founder Shrutika Arjun's Haappy Herbs take on both local and global markets

No immunity for MP or MLAs for taking bribes: Supreme Court

Former DU professor GN Saibaba, others acquitted in suspected Maoist links case

Meet Radhika Merchant's sister and Anant Ambani's sister-in -law, she is co-founder of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE