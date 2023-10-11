Meet wife of business tycoon with net worth Rs 2,38,000 crore, who has passion for art and philanthropy

Kiran Nadar, the billionaire Shiv Nadar's wife who is the founder of HCL Technologies, a company worth Rs 3.38 lakh crore, is another such business mogul.

The largest empires are led by numerous successful men, like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and many more. The support of their spouses is one thing all of these businessmen have in common. Kiran Nadar, the billionaire Shiv Nadar's wife who is the founder of HCL Technologies, a company worth Rs 3.38 lakh crore, is another such business mogul.

Who is Kiran Nadar?

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art was established by Kiran Nadar, a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation. Kiran Nadar met her spouse in 1975 while she was working at an advertising firm. Kiran was actively promoting NIIT at the same time Shiv Nadar was putting a lot of effort into developing HCL. Before she ultimately rose to fame, she continued to nurture her passion for collecting art.

English literature graduate from Miranda House at Delhi University started pursuing Mass Communications and Marketing (MCM) in the advertising industry in 1970. After working briefly in the advertising sector, she made the decision to return to Delhi and assist her mother's clothing manufacturing business, Alumna India Pvt. Ltd. Kiran Nadar felt a pull towards the arts even as she tried to build a career in the advertising industry.

She now oversees the SSN Trust, Public Health Foundation of India (PFHI), Rasaja Foundation, and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, all of which encourage young Muslim females in Uttar Pradesh who want to pursue education. She inaugurated India's first private philanthropic museum in 2010.

She has acquired approximately 8,000 priceless works of art since 1988. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), as it is presently known, has two locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region—Saket and Noida.

Shiv Nadar was included as one of the country's wealthiest people in the newly published 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023, with a fortune of Rs 2,28,900 crore. According to Forbes, a billionaire's net worth is around $ 28.6 billion, or Rs 2.3 lakh crore, or Rs 23,79,10 crore.

