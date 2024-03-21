Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

US expresses concerns over 2024 Pakistan general elections, rubbishes Imran Khan's cipher allegation

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

Foods that promote both weight loss and muscle gain 

Thyroid Health: Best drinks to sip daily for hypothyroidism

10 most popular Indian web series this week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'It is a very naughty...'

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

This man gave up on his father's multi-billion-dollar wealth to become a monk. Know all about him and his father here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A comfortable lifestyle and, a considerable bank balance has become a necessity of life today for most people. Most of us work day in and day out to earn money and provide for our families. To provide our children with quality education, fancy food on the platter, and the resources to celebrate special days with friends and family, help a friend in need and a million other reasons push us every day to go to our job and perform with utmost honesty. 

With whatever is earned we try to save it for the next generation. But do you know there is a person who refused his father's billion-dollar property and wealth to become a monk? Yes, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, the heir of Ananda Siripanyo's Rs 40,000 crore wealth gave it all up and embraced monkhood. 

Ananda Siripanyo is a renowned name in the telecom industry. He even sponsored the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni-led IPL team, Chennai Super Kings. Ananda Siripanyo is popularly known as AK. 

One of the richest men in Malaysia, Ananda Krishnan's business empire includes telecom, media, oil, and gas, real estate and satellites. Krishnan is also a philanthropist and makes several generous donations to educational and humanitarian causes. 

He is a practitioner of the Buddhist religion and his son Ven Ajahn Siripanyo embraced the path of monkhood, leaving the huge fortune behind at the mere age of 18. According to reports, Ven Ajhan Siripanyo's ascetic life began as fun and gradually, his temporary experiment became the ultimate definition of his livelihood. 

Read: 'Happy to...': Raymond chief Gautam Singhania shares pic with father Vijaypat months after public spat

It has been over two decades since Siripanyo renounced his wealth and chose a life of monkhood. He is the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery, Thailand. Siripanyo can speak up to 8 languages. The monk lives a life out of the glitter and limelight. 

(The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Click here to download.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, sold his company to Google for over Rs 2000 crore, now hired by son of an IAS officer for…

Reliance Jio plans at affordable price to stream IPL 2024: Unlimited 5G data, calls at just Rs...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know significance of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat, will he win again or will there be a twist?

Bihar Board Results 2024: BSEB class 12th results soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here’s how to check

Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement