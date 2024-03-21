Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

This man gave up on his father's multi-billion-dollar wealth to become a monk. Know all about him and his father here.

A comfortable lifestyle and, a considerable bank balance has become a necessity of life today for most people. Most of us work day in and day out to earn money and provide for our families. To provide our children with quality education, fancy food on the platter, and the resources to celebrate special days with friends and family, help a friend in need and a million other reasons push us every day to go to our job and perform with utmost honesty.

With whatever is earned we try to save it for the next generation. But do you know there is a person who refused his father's billion-dollar property and wealth to become a monk? Yes, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, the heir of Ananda Siripanyo's Rs 40,000 crore wealth gave it all up and embraced monkhood.

Ananda Siripanyo is a renowned name in the telecom industry. He even sponsored the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni-led IPL team, Chennai Super Kings. Ananda Siripanyo is popularly known as AK.

One of the richest men in Malaysia, Ananda Krishnan's business empire includes telecom, media, oil, and gas, real estate and satellites. Krishnan is also a philanthropist and makes several generous donations to educational and humanitarian causes.

He is a practitioner of the Buddhist religion and his son Ven Ajahn Siripanyo embraced the path of monkhood, leaving the huge fortune behind at the mere age of 18. According to reports, Ven Ajhan Siripanyo's ascetic life began as fun and gradually, his temporary experiment became the ultimate definition of his livelihood.

It has been over two decades since Siripanyo renounced his wealth and chose a life of monkhood. He is the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery, Thailand. Siripanyo can speak up to 8 languages. The monk lives a life out of the glitter and limelight.

