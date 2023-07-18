Meet the man who cofounded Snapdeal, invested in over 280 businesses worth Rs 4,900 crore; know his salary

In 2010, Kunal Bahl began his professional path by co-founding Snapdeal. With millions of clients around the nation, Snapdeal swiftly became known as a top online store in India, offering a huge variety of goods and services.

Being consistent while being unique is one of the many entrepreneurial talents that a successful businessman should have. And in this dynamic digital environment, one brand has emerged, winning over people' hearts. There are many Indian names that pop into mind while talking but innovative entrepreneurs.

One of them is Kunal Bahl, whose e-commerce company Snapdeal reinvented how consumers purchase. A well-known Indian investor and entrepreneur named Kunal Bahl co-founded Titan Capital and Snapdeal.

Who is Kunal Bahl?

Kunal Bahl, who was born and grew up in the national capital, finished his early schooling at Delhi Public School R.K. Puram. He subsequently continued his study by enrolling in the acclaimed Jerome Fisher Programme in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Bahl earned two bachelor's degrees: one in engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science and a second in business, operations, and data management from The Wharton School. He also finished the Kellogg School of Management's executive marketing program to further develop his business savvy.

In 2010, Kunal Bahl began his professional path by co-founding Snapdeal. With millions of clients around the nation, Snapdeal swiftly became known as a top online store in India, offering a huge variety of goods and services. After a corporate makeover in 2022, the firm acquired the group name of AceVector, which includes other companies including Snapdeal, Unicommerce, and Stellaro Brands.

Contribution to Ola's success

Bahl quickly dialled his business colleague Bansal to tell him about his interaction with brilliant intellect and extraordinary kid wonder Bhavish Aggarwal, who attended the esteemed IIT Bombay. As they spoke on the phone, Bansal also saw a hint of brilliance in Aggarwal. They made the quick decision to make one of their very first angel investment bets on Aggarwal's innovative company, Ola Cabs.

Bahl and Bansal had no idea that their small investiment of $60,000 would grow into an incredible wealth. A staggering 280 businesses would get their first cheques from Bahl and Bansal over the course of the following ten years. Numerous of these ventures were valued at anywhere between $100 million and an astounding $600 million owing to their evident expert mind.

Kunal Bahl's Salary

The Indian e-commerce business Snapdeal, with a net value of Rs 161 crore, dedicated this amount to employee perks in FY2021. In 2021, co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl assumed the position of executive director. His fixed remuneration of Rs 3.5 crore and performance bonus of Rs 1.5 crore, applicable from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024, were signed by shareholders. Bahl got Rs 3.5 cr in just FY2021.