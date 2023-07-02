Search icon
Meet the Indian, once world's richest man, owned private airline, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Dhirubhai Ambani

According to reports, Nizam Mir Osman, who was once the richest person in world, used to live very dirty and his bedroom was cleaned only once a year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

We know a lot of things about billionaire industrialists of India but most of us do not know anything about the first billionaire of independent India, who used expensive diamonds as paperweights? But this billionaire was also a miser and did not keep cleanliness around him.

The title of being the first billionaire of independent India was held by Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan of Hyderabad. Time magazine featured him on its cover in its February 22, 1937 issue, titled "The Richest Man in the World." Osman Ali had immense wealth and according to reports, over Rs 3 billion of Nizam are deposited in a bank in England.

But Nizam was a miser and he used to wear very simple clothes. According to reports, Nizam Mir Osman used to live very dirty and his bedroom was cleaned only once a year. He was very stingy even in feeding the guests. The guests who came to meet him were served only one biscuit with a cup of tea.

Osman Ali Khan became the Nizam of Hyderabad in 1911. When India became independent on August 15, 1947 and Hyderabad was merged with India, he remained in this position till then. The total net worth of Nizam is considered to be USD 230 billion i.e. Rs 17.47 lakh crores

In 1947, the Nizam's total wealth was equal to 2 percent of the total GDP of the US. Nizam had his own currency and airline. He had 100 million pounds of gold, 400 million pounds of jewels. The Nizam gifted Queen Elizabeth II necklace studded with 300 diamonds in her marriage.

Golconda diamond mines were the biggest source of Nizam's income. At that time this mine was the only source of diamond supply in the world. The Nizam owned Jacob Diamond, which was one of the most expensive diamonds in the world.

 

