Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, gets more salary than India’s richest man, Rohit Sharma is his…

Rasikbhai Meswani’s son Nikhil Meswani is the highest paid employee of Reliance Industries. Just like Mukesh Ambani, he joined as a project officer and worked his way up to become an executive director.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and in Asia with a net worth of more than $90 billion. He is the chairman of India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 15.69 trillion. Although Mukesh Ambani spearheads one of India’s biggest companies, he does draw any salary. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the billionaire used to take a salary of Rs 15 crore per annum. However, the highest paid employee of Reliance is nowhere close to this. The highest paid employees of Reliance Industries are Nikhil Meswani and his brother who earn Rs 24 crore each. Which means Nikhil Meswani earns around Rs 13 lakh every day. For those who are unaware, Nikhil Meswani is the son of Mukesh Amabni’s first boss Rasikbhai Meswani.

When Mukesh Ambani was getting into the business empire of his father Dirubhai Ambani, he was placed under stewardship of Rasikbhai Meswani. Meswani was a son of Dhirubhai Ambani's elder sister Trilochna and one of founding directors of Reliance. In an old interview, Mukesh Ambani said that Dhirubhai Ambani told him that Rasikbhai would be his first boss. At that time he was handling the polyester business, which was a new addition.

Now, Rasikbhai Meswani’s son Nikhil Meswani is the highest paid employee of Reliance Industries. Just like Mukesh Ambani, he joined as a project officer and worked his way up to become an executive director. He joined Reliance in 1986, and since July 01, 1988, he has been a Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director, on the Board of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the petrochemicals division, and has made major contributions towards Reliance becoming a global leader in petrochemicals.

Rohit Sharma is a reliable asset for Nikhil Meswani as he is also involved in the affairs of Reliance-owned Indian Premier League cricket franchise Mumbai Indians, Indian Super League and other sports initiatives of the Company.