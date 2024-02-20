Meet billionaire, who is Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, has net worth of over Rs 1000000000000, he is...

Twitter
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio offering JioBook laptop with massive discount, 100GB cloud storage at just Rs…

Meet man who owns Rs 70 crore home, net worth is Rs 6500 crore, is not owner of a company, he works as...

DNA Explainer: What is Western Disturbance, which caused sudden rainfall in Delhi-NCR today?

This company offered 300% hike to retain employee who wanted to switch at…

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio offering JioBook laptop with massive discount, 100GB cloud storage at just Rs…

Meet man who owns Rs 70 crore home, net worth is Rs 6500 crore, is not owner of a company, he works as...

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

9 Indian film posters copied from Hollywood movies

7 health benefits of eating beatroot

9 inspirational messages by Tom Cruise 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

Meet actress who married former CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Biggest flop superhero film saw viewers refund tickets, planned franchise was cancelled, made in Rs 950 crore, earned...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet billionaire, who is Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, has net worth of over Rs 1000000000000, he is...

BBC reports that Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour has at least 23 children from several marriages.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 09:12 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's recent presence at the World Governments Summit 2024, held in Dubai, became the talk of the town as the Bollywood icon spoke openly about his career, challenges, and more. In addition to these, SRK also shared his fondness for Dubai and divulged the identity of his influential next-door billionaire neighbour in the city.

Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour in Dubai is none other than Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the current ruler of Dubai, and Prime Minister, Vice President, and Minister of Defense of the UAE. Speaking of his high-profile neighbour, SRK said, "I spend a lot of time here [in Dubai]. I have a beautiful house that has been given to me by Nakheel [Properties, a Government of Dubai-owned real estate]. And it's one of the loveliest places in the world because nobody troubles me. And His Excellency, the Prime Minister, also just told me that he stays next to it. So, the next New Year's party is with him. He's a great neighbour, but it's really lovely. I really, really enjoy being in Dubai. I truly love being here."

According to Celebrity Net Worth and South China Morning Post, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's fortune is estimated to be between $14 billion to $18 billion (approximately between Rs 1.1 lakh crore to Rs 1.4 lakh crore). The Emirati royal's main source of income is real estate. He is also credited with transforming Dubai into a global city, with the launch of government-owned companies such as Emirates Airlines, DP World, and Jumeirah Group.

The Emirates Group, which is owned by the Dubai government and houses Emirates Airlines and data, an airport services provider, reported a staggering revenue of $119.8 billion (Rs 9.9 lakh crore), according to the conglomerate's 2022-2023 annual report. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is also known as the brain behind Burj Al Arab (originally known as Burj Dubai), considered the world's only seven-star hotel, Burj Khalifa, the tallest building globally, and Palm Islands.

In terms of educational qualifications, according to his LinkedIn profile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an alumnus of Bell Cambridge and Mons Officer Cadet School, both in England.

BBC reports that Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour in Dubai has at least 23 children from several marriages. He remains married to his senior wife and consort, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Al Maktoum, who is the mother of 12 of his children, including his heir apparent, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

The Maktoum family resides in Zabeel Palace, which, according to SCMP, spans 15 hectares and includes 150 rooms, as well as a private zoo and a horse racing track, showcasing the royal family's love for animals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Remember Modiji, if...': Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at PM Modi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant: Pre-wedding rituals of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son begin with...

Gautam Adani’s firm plans to raise Rs 215000000000, Adani Group likely to invest big in…

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy; actor kisses wife's baby bump in viral photo

Meet woman who became a doctor then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer but resigned after just 7 years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE