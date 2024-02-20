Meet billionaire, who is Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, has net worth of over Rs 1000000000000, he is...

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's recent presence at the World Governments Summit 2024, held in Dubai, became the talk of the town as the Bollywood icon spoke openly about his career, challenges, and more. In addition to these, SRK also shared his fondness for Dubai and divulged the identity of his influential next-door billionaire neighbour in the city.

Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour in Dubai is none other than Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the current ruler of Dubai, and Prime Minister, Vice President, and Minister of Defense of the UAE. Speaking of his high-profile neighbour, SRK said, "I spend a lot of time here [in Dubai]. I have a beautiful house that has been given to me by Nakheel [Properties, a Government of Dubai-owned real estate]. And it's one of the loveliest places in the world because nobody troubles me. And His Excellency, the Prime Minister, also just told me that he stays next to it. So, the next New Year's party is with him. He's a great neighbour, but it's really lovely. I really, really enjoy being in Dubai. I truly love being here."

According to Celebrity Net Worth and South China Morning Post, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's fortune is estimated to be between $14 billion to $18 billion (approximately between Rs 1.1 lakh crore to Rs 1.4 lakh crore). The Emirati royal's main source of income is real estate. He is also credited with transforming Dubai into a global city, with the launch of government-owned companies such as Emirates Airlines, DP World, and Jumeirah Group.

The Emirates Group, which is owned by the Dubai government and houses Emirates Airlines and data, an airport services provider, reported a staggering revenue of $119.8 billion (Rs 9.9 lakh crore), according to the conglomerate's 2022-2023 annual report. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is also known as the brain behind Burj Al Arab (originally known as Burj Dubai), considered the world's only seven-star hotel, Burj Khalifa, the tallest building globally, and Palm Islands.

In terms of educational qualifications, according to his LinkedIn profile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an alumnus of Bell Cambridge and Mons Officer Cadet School, both in England.

BBC reports that Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour in Dubai has at least 23 children from several marriages. He remains married to his senior wife and consort, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Al Maktoum, who is the mother of 12 of his children, including his heir apparent, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

The Maktoum family resides in Zabeel Palace, which, according to SCMP, spans 15 hectares and includes 150 rooms, as well as a private zoo and a horse racing track, showcasing the royal family's love for animals.