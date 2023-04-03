Meet Shefali Goradia, Bombay University alumnus who became first ever woman chairperson of 'Big Four' company

Shefali Goradia | Photo: Delloite

Shefali Goradia took over as the chairperson of Delloite India from April 1 as incumbent Atul Dhawan's term came to an end. Shefali Goradia was born on April 22, 1968, in Mumbai. She is an American lawyer and specialised in International Taxation.

Shefali went to the University of Bombay, Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. Shefali is also the first ever woman chairperson of the big four firms in India.

Shefali Goradia joined Deloitte in September 2017.

