Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Shefali Goradia, Bombay University alumnus who became first ever woman chairperson of 'Big Four' company

Shefali Gpradia took over as the chairperson of Delloite from April 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Meet Shefali Goradia, Bombay University alumnus who became first ever woman chairperson of 'Big Four' company
Shefali Goradia | Photo: Delloite

Shefali Goradia took over as the chairperson of Delloite India from April 1 as incumbent Atul Dhawan's term came to an end. Shefali Goradia was born on April 22, 1968, in Mumbai. She is an American lawyer and specialised in International Taxation. 

Shefali went to the University of Bombay, Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. Shefali is also the first ever woman chairperson of the big four firms in India. 

Shefali Goradia joined Deloitte in September 2017.

Read: Mahila Samman Savings Certificates available in Post Offices: Know interest rate, key features and how to apply

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who own expensive watches, PC's cost Rs 32 lakh
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Disha Patani sets temperature of US high with her sexy white bikini looks, poses with Mouni Roy
Nia Sharma stuns in bold outfits, drops hot photos, videos on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 653 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.