Meet school dropout with Rs 10830 crore net worth, runs Rs 13430 crore company, he's from...

He dropped out of school after class 8 and built a multi-crore brand without any degree.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 04:08 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

There are several examples of successful businessmen in India who couldn't even pass high school. However, their education didn't hold them back from creating their business empires. Some even had their family businesses but they decided to walk their paths and create a new identity for themselves. One such person is Shiv Ratan Agarwal, founder and chairman of Bikaji Foods International, a maker of Indian snacks and sweets. The businessman is from Rajasthan's Bikaner. He is an 8th-pass man who built a multi-crore brand without any degree.

Recently, Agarwal was named in Forbes 'World's Billionaires list 2024. According to the magazine, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 10830 crore, as of April 11. His grandfather Gangabishan Agarwal founded the famous Haldiram brand of Indian snacks.

Shiv Ratan Agarwal founded the company as Shivdeep Products in 1986. Later in 1993, he launched the Bikaji brand. He has over 25 years of experience. Today, the 72-year-old runs Rs 13430 crore market cap Bikaji Foods. The company in Rajasthan produces the famous bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad and other snacks. The name Bikaji is derived from Bika Rao, the founder of Bikaner city in Rajasthan. Bikaji Foods got listed in November 2022 at an 8% premium to its IPO price.

READ | Meet man who left his Rs 30000 per month job, then built Rs 17670 crore company, his net worth is... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
