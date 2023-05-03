Search icon
Meet Sachin Bansal, IITian who co-founded Flipkart from his flat, has net worth of over Rs 10,600 crore

Sachin Bansal took on Navi Group as the company's managing director after leaving his position as executive chairman of Flipkart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

India's self-made billionaire started his billion-dollar firm from his flat is the former co-founder of Flipkart, Sachin Bansal. In 2018, the corporation was valued at $20.8 billion. In 2018, Sachin Bansal made the decision to give Walmart his 5.5 percent ownership stake in Flipkart. Sachin Bansal took on Navi Group as the company's managing director after leaving his position as executive chairman of Flipkart.

Who is Sachin Bansal?

Born in 1981, Sachin Bansal who hails from Chandigarh is chairman of Navi Group. He attended the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi and graduated with a degree in software engineering in 2005. Sachin Bansal worked for Techspan for a short time after graduating before deciding to join Amazon Web Services in 2006 as a senior software developer. In 2007, he left Amazon and founded his own business.

In 2007, former Amazon executive Sachin Bansal and his billionaire friend Binny Bansal founded the internet-based book retailer Flipkart. The two, who do not have any familial ties and who have the same last name, consolidated $6,000 of their total funds and started doing business out of their flat.

Before establishing Flipkart, Binny was turned down twice by Google and had spent 9 months prior working for Amazon. There was comparatively little industry for e-commerce in India when Binny Bansal and his venture associate Sachin Bansal first envisioned developing an identical search engine. As a result, they left Amazon in 2007 and launched Flipkart, an online store.

In the largest deal ever for a website company, Wal-Mart paid $16 billion to acquire a 77% stake in Flipkart. Bansal made some money when he sold his minority ownership for $1 billion.

Sachin Bansal's net worth

Sachin Bansal has a stunning net worth of $ 1.3 billion (Rs 1,06,20,05,10,000), according to Forbes.

