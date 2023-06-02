Meet Riti Nema, hired for record-breaking package by Australian company, prepared watching YouTube; her salary is… | Photo: LinkedIn/ Riti Nema

Hailing from Bhopal, Riti Nema broke all university and city records in the bygone placement season. Nema is Bachelor of Engineering (BA) in Computer Science from the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s Institute of Engineering and Technology. She made waves by bagging the highest placement package in the history of DAVV.

Riti even surpassed the highest package of IIM Indore for the year. She was hired for a huge salary of Rs 57 lakh by Australia software company Atlassian. This was around Rs 8 lakh more than the highest IIM Indore package of Rs 49 lakh, according to reports.

To bag the placement package, Riti began preparation as soon as she found out about the placement process. She was in semester 4 at the time. Her strategy included watching YouTube videos to learn about the level of interviews and their process. After preparing for every possible question, Riti built confidence to face the panel by giving mock interviews to her friends.

In her interview, Riti had to clear three rounds of selection, all of which were online. The first round was a test of the applicants’ Coding skills, second was about System Design and third was on Management Value, it was reported. Riti aced all the rounds to end up with the record-breaking pay package at the top among 405 DAVV students who received offers from over 700 companies in the 2021-22 placement season.

Riti’s father works in the healthcare sector. She is the youngest of three sisters, the elder ones being a software engineer and a fashion designer. Riti was a bright student and dreamed of becoming an engineer early on. She bagged a gold medal in Maths Olympiad and also won Rubik's Cube competition at school-level. As per Riti’s LinkedIn profile, she is currently working with Atlassian as a Software Engineer.