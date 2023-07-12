Headlines

Meet Riti Kumari, who couldn't crack IIT, now works in 416.45 billion dollar firm, cracked 13 interviews

Riti Kumari: In a tweet, she wrote she used to think she wouldn't be able to do anything in life, after she couldn't crack IIT.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

Riti Kumari was a meritorious student. She scored 9.6 CGPA in Class 10 and 91 percent in Class 12. Despite this, she couldn't crack JEE to enter the prestigious IIT. She turned to her plan B -- looking for other career options. She became a software developer and works for Walmart after having received 13 offers.

In a tweet, she wrote she used to think she wouldn't be able to do anything in life, after she couldn't crack IIT. She took admission in a government college to save her father's hard-earned money. 

She was in first year of college. All she wanted was to crack IIT. She thought of preparing for GATE but later dropped the idea.

Riti was once browsing through LinkedIn when she saw there was a requirement of software developers. She started exploring the career option. 

She first cracked the interview at Accolite. She cracked 12 more interviews. 

Now she works for Walmart. 

"The motive behind sharing this story is that I have seen people getting demotivated, lost, confused, and depressed. Let's normalise this, each one of us has been through these situations and emerged as a better person," she wrote on Twitter.

Not cracking IIT doesn't hurt her as she works at a place where only people from top colleges work. 

She did her engineering from University College of engineering and technology from VBU. 

