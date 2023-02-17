Meet Rekha Jhunjhunwala who earned Rs 1000 crore in 2 weeks due to Ratan Tata co, her net worth is...

Rekha Jhunjhunwala news: Here's how she earned Rs 1000 crore in 14 days. (File)

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has earned a whopping Rs 1000 crore profit in just 2 weeks. Sounds surreal? It appears to be the truth. This was made possible by the stocks of the company owned by none other than the legendary Rata Tata. Jhunjhunwala is one of the richest women in India with a net worth of thousands of crores. Here's all you need to know about the Tata company that made her richer.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is a shareholder in Titan Company Limited. The company is owned by Ratan Tata's Tata Group. On February 2, the share price was Rs 2310. Due to interest in this share, the stock price came up to Rs 2535. This is translated into a massive profit for Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 5.17 percent of Titan's paid up shares. This translates into 45895970 shares. If you calculate Rs 225 share difference in two weeks, she has earned over Rs 1000 crore.

Who is Rekha Jhunjhunwala?

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the wife of legendary stock market honcho Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away last year. He held 3.85 percent shares in the company whereas Rekha held 1.69 percent. The combined strength is now over 5 percent, reports Mint.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was one of the richest men in India. Forbes said he was the 30th richest person in India in 2022. He died last year aged 62.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's estimated net worth is a whopping Rs 47,650 crores.

Jhunjhunwala passed away a week after his Akasa Air airlines started operating. The couple has three children: Nishtha, Aryaman and Aryaveer.

They got married in 1987. Their first daughter was born in 2004. Their sons were born in 2009.