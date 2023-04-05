Meet Rahul Rai, czar of crypto world and IIT dropout who built $35 million company (file photo)

Cryptocurrency became the talk of the town in India days after the first lockdown in 2020. Many people learned about this digital currency on YouTube and subsequently installed various apps for trading in Crypo. The crypto ecosystem was booming during this period. Amid this, Rahul Rai, who is considered a czar of the crypto world, decided to build his own company, Gamma Point Capital. But who is Rahul Rai?

Rai is currently co-head of Market Neutral at BlockTower Capital, where he manages a $150 million crypto hedge fund. The 25-year-old secured admission into IIT Bombay in 2015, but moved to the US to join The Wharton School. He pursued BSc in economics there from 2015 to 2019. Once graduated in 2019, Rai started working with Morgan Stanley as an analyst in the US. He worked there for over a year. But he quit in 2020 and moved to India only to start his own company.

He was interested in the concept of decentralised finance (DeFi). Later, he started doing more research along with another crypto enthusiast. Finally, he founded a crypto hedge fund, Gamma Point Capital, in January 2021 along with Eash Aggarwal and Sanat Rao.

Gamma Point Capital was a hedge fund investing in digital assets and blockchain technology. The firm became a trusted choice for investors looking for superior risk-adjusted returns.

However, just after 5 months, BlockTower Capital acquired his company for $35 million in June 2021. He became a millionaire when he sold his company for millions. "It was a tough decision, but a sensible one because it would’ve taken us many years to reach where we already are today,” Rai told Forbes India. He is now the co-head of Market Neutral at BlockTower Capital who runs the BlockTower Gamma Point Market Neutral Fund.

