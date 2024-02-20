Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, who created Rs 67500 crore wealth in just 34 years, his business is...

Bank of America expects record-breaking fundraising in India; Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons among names for…

Meet man, husband of richest Pakistani woman, his father was born in India, he is working for…

Meet actress who did superhit film with Salman, quit acting after many flop films, converted to Islam for love, she is..

Maharashtra government approves Bill to extend 10% reservation to Marathas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian, who created Rs 67500 crore wealth in just 34 years, his business is...

Bank of America expects record-breaking fundraising in India; Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons among names for…

Meet man, husband of richest Pakistani woman, his father was born in India, he is working for…

8 funniest words in English

8 ways how positive thinking can transform your life

Stunning photos by NASA Hubble Space Telescope 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Meet actress who did superhit film with Salman, quit acting after many flop films, converted to Islam for love, she is..

Meet actor who gave many superhit films, quit acting after many flop films, is married to a star, one decision changed..

Rituraj Singh, Anupamaa, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor, passes away at 59 due to cardiac arrest

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an Indian, who created Rs 67500 crore wealth in just 34 years, his business is...

Over the last 33 years, Reddy's company has grown exponentially and has been listed among India's richest business tycoons.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

PP Reddy, an engineer and construction magnate, is among India's wealthiest individuals. According to Forbes, his net worth stands at Rs 16,591 crore.  According to the 360 Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023, he is the wealthiest person in the engineering and construction industries. If you think that PP Reddy inherited his business, you are mistaken. Reddy was born into an ordinary farming family and is their fifth child.

Reddy's family had no business connections. However, in 1989, Reddy decided to venture into something different and laid the foundation of Megha Engineering Enterprises with two employees. Over the last 34 years, Reddy's company has grown exponentially and has been listed among India's richest business tycoons. As of February 13, 2024, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL) has a market value of Rs 67,500 crore. In 2023, MEIL's growth was 22.1 per cent.

Starting with small pipes, the company moved on to build India's largest lift irrigation project. The company, which originally made small pipes, moved on to construct roads, dams, and natural gas distribution networks, as well as lift irrigation projects. The company has since established itself as a major player in the construction of large infrastructure projects.

PP Reddy's company has built India's largest lift irrigation project. The company constructed the Kalleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana for $14 billion. The project, built on the Godavari River, irrigates 18.26 lakh acres of land in 13 districts. PP Reddy calls the Kalleshwaram project 'The Expansion of the River.'

Reddy lives in a luxurious mansion in Hyderabad. It is called the Diamond House and shines like a diamond. Reddy also has a private golf course.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title song: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s bromance, swag win hearts, fans call them deadly combo

Viral video: Man transforms abandoned Boeing 737 into lavish villa, Anand Mahindra reacts

Meet man whose life changed through one drunk text, built Rs 7500 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, NIT

Meet richest Indian ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, had 50 Rolls Royce cars, used diamond as...

This Indian king used to wear clothes made of gold, the nails of artisans were cut like....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE